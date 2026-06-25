São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Foz do Iguaçu enjoyed a landmark week for tourism with the 21st edition of FIT Cataratas, one of Latin America's leading tourism and business events.

Held from June 10 to 12, the event welcomed journalists from a range of travel and tourism media outlets with the goal of expanding coverage of the event and updating the press on the latest developments, experiences and attractions in Destination Iguaçu. In addition to bringing together travel agents, tourism companies and industry leaders, FIT Cataratas further strengthened Foz do Iguaçu's position as a leading destination for leisure, business and events tourism.





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While FIT Cataratas reinforced Foz do Iguaçu's role as a key meeting point for the tourism industry, new investments demonstrate that the destination continues to expand its range of visitor experiences.

The Three Borders Landmark celebrated ten years since its revitalization, a period during which it has been transformed into one of the city's most iconic attractions and has established itself as one of the most important tourist sites in southern Brazil.

The tenth anniversary of its revitalization was marked by impressive achievements, including an increase of more than 315% in annual visitation, over half a million visitors in 2025, and investments totaling more than R$70 million over the past decade. The attraction has become a symbol of the cultural integration between Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay, as well as one of the region's main drivers of tourism.





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To continue this growth trajectory, the Espaço das Américas (Space of the Americas) project was announced, representing an investment of R$40 million. The new development will feature scenic viewpoints, dining areas, exhibition galleries, cultural spaces, walkways, panoramic elevators and accessibility features, while also creating more than 80 direct jobs.





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The combination of the international visibility generated by FIT Cataratas and the newly announced investments underscores the positive momentum currently experienced by Foz do Iguaçu. As the destination continues to diversify its visitor offerings, it further strengthens its position as one of Latin America's leading tourism hubs.

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Source: Brasil DNA