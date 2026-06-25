Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - The Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI) is pleased to announce that Soula Courlas, Partner, Organization & Workforce Transformation Services at PwC Canada, has been appointed Chair of its Board of Directors.

CCDI is a national charity dedicated to building a more inclusive Canada through education, training, and action, with a vision of creating workplaces, schools, and communities where all individuals are treated with dignity and respect. In this role, Soula will help guide CCDI's continued work to advance diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, and justice across the country.

CCDI extends its sincere thanks to departing Board Chair Marni Panas, Director, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at ATCO. Marni has served as Chair of CCDI's Board for 5 years, has been part of the CCDI Board for 7 years and has been a strong advocate for safer, more welcoming, and more inclusive workplaces and communities.

"As my tenure as Chair of the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion comes to a close, I have immense gratitude for how the CCDI board navigated periods of significant complexity, and emerged stronger, more resilient, and better positioned for the future. Together, we built a governance and operational foundation designed to support CCDI's long-term success," said Marni Parnas.

"I leave this role with tremendous confidence in the Board and the leadership team. CCDI's future is bright, and I am excited to see the important work and impact in the years ahead."

"CCDI's work is deeply rooted in the principles of dignity, respect, and belonging, and I'm honoured to support an organization that is helping to create a more inclusive and equitable Canada," said Soula Courlas. "I look forward to working alongside the Board, staff, and partners as we continue building spaces where people feel seen, valued, and supported."

"On behalf of everyone at CCDI, we thank Marni for her thoughtful leadership and unwavering dedication," said Sartaj Sarkaria, President and CEO. "Her strong leadership to CCDI has been extraordinary. She led our board with a steady hand and an unwavering commitment to doing the work the right way. On behalf of everyone at CCDI, thank you, Marni, for your years of service and for everything you have given to this work."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Soula as CCDI's incoming Board Chair. She joins at a moment when this organization's strength and focus is than it has been, and her experience and perspective make her exactly the right person to lead our Board into this next chapter. I have already seen the thoughtfulness and energy she brings to this work, and I am looking forward to building on the momentum of the past year together. On behalf of everyone at CCDI, welcome, Soula."

CCDI remains committed to supporting organizations and communities across Canada in building more inclusive environments through practical tools, education, and collaboration. To learn more about the CCDI team, please visit https://ccdi.ca/en/about-us.

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About Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion

The Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion is a national charity established in 2013 with the mandate to build a more inclusive Canada. CCDI offers a comprehensive suite of bilingual services including webinars and conferences, community of practice events, research and resources on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) in the workplace, the Canadian Certified Inclusion Professionals (CCIP.D) certification, the See Different youth education and ambassador programs, and networking opportunities throughout the year. We are committed to educating workplaces, schools, and communities on DEIA and to shaping the national dialogue towards a more equitable and just society for all.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302901

Source: Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI)