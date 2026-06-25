Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Gunnison Copper Corp. (TSX: GCU) (OTCQB: GCUMF) (FSE: 3XS0) ("Gunnison" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2026 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Gunnison. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2026 in Vancouver, B.C., are set out below:





Votes for

% Votes for Votes withheld % Votes withheld Stephen Twyerould 85,822,061 98.764 1,073,889 1.236 Fred DuVal 74,501,369 85.736 12,394,581 14.264 Joseph Gallucci 84,076,129 96.755 2,819,821 3.245 Jason Howe 84,108,729 96.792 2,787,221 3.208 Craig Hallworth 86,620,061 99.683 275,889 0.317 Brian Penney 86,539,329 99.590 356,621 0.410

Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of: (i) setting the number directors at six; (ii) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors; (iii) approving the Amended Stock Option Plan; (iv) approving the Amended Restricted Share Unit Plan; (v) approving the Amended Performance Share Unit Plan; and (vi) approving the Deferred Share Unit Plan.

For more information on Gunnison, please visit our website at www.GunnisonCopper.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE GUNNISON BOARD

"Craig Hallworth"

President & CEO

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Source: Gunnison Copper Corp.