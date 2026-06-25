Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Honors Danielle Lemmon, PhD, for Leadership in Climate, Energy and Media

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Danielle Lemmon, PhD, for her leadership in climate, energy and media. As a climate and energy consultant at Ramboll, Dr. Lemmon is known for combining strong technical knowledge with a deep commitment to equity, community empowerment and inclusive leadership. Well-regarded for the calm, welcoming presence she brings to her work, she focuses on developing solutions that serve both people and the planet. Her personal brand reflects both competence and compassion, and her mission centers on shaping a just and effective energy transition.

About Danielle Lemmon

Dr. Lemmon is a technical expert with a PhD in climate science and experience spanning academic research, the U.S. Department of Energy and private-sector consulting. This multidisciplinary perspective has made Dr. Lemmon a trusted source for both clients and media partners seeking insights into energy, climate and policy challenges. Her work has been featured and quoted in outlets like The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Hill, POLITICO and Forbes, and she has co-authored publications in leading scientific journals Nature and Science. She has a strong social media presence on Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn and has made more than 10 radio and podcast appearances. She is known for her ability to simplify complex information and speak candidly on sensitive topics.

Dr. Lemmon has served as a climate and energy consultant at Ramboll since 2024. She develops business strategies for high-growth sectors such as energy, critical minerals and data center infrastructure. She supports clients as they navigate policy changes, funding programs and shifting energy markets. Her responsibilities include shaping government engagement strategies, securing funding pathways and positioning projects for success within complex regulatory frameworks.

In addition, Dr. Lemmon supports business development and client engagement. She provides in-person support at government meetings and industry events and represents Ramboll across Washington, D.C. Drawing on experience with $16 billion in federal selections, she helps clients craft strong narratives that improve their chances of securing government and private funding. Her work strengthens partnerships between industry, policymakers and communities.

Before joining Ramboll, Dr. Lemmon served as a climate technology portfolio advisor for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations from 2022 to 2024. She helped build the office during its early stages and supported federal investments in hydrogen, industrial decarbonization, energy storage and carbon capture. One of her most meaningful achievements was developing a portfolio strategy for long-duration energy storage. She combined technology data from national laboratories with demographic data from communities to identify areas that most frequently experience power outages - helping direct federal investments to place grid resilience technologies in communities that needed them the most.

From 2020 to 2022, Dr. Lemmon served as a postdoctoral research fellow at the IBS Center for Climate Physics in South Korea. There, she studied how long-term climate change influenced human evolution and migration over the past 2 million years. Earlier, she served as a graduate teacher program lead at the University of Colorado Boulder and earned a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship in climate science. She also taught laboratory courses, teaching over 750 students during her time as a college teacher. Prior to graduate school, she also worked as a nuclear fusion research assistant at Woodruff Scientific, programming code and working with the manufacturing team to develop the technology readiness of nuclear fusion.

Dr. Lemmon earned a Bachelor of Science in physics with a minor in atmospheric sciences from the University of Washington and a Doctor of Philosophy in atmospheric and oceanic sciences from the University of Colorado-Boulder. Her doctoral research examined how climate change affects El Niño Southern Oscillation, and the impacts on global food and water security. She holds graduate certificates in college teaching and in science and technology policy.

Alongside her consulting work, Dr. Lemmon closely follows trends shaping the energy sector. These include the effects of federal regulation and differing state policies, the growing power demand from artificial intelligence and data centers, and the impact of geopolitical conflict on energy markets. She tracks how rising material costs affect investor confidence and long-term infrastructure planning.

Making an Impact

Dr. Lemmon leads by building trust and encouraging collaboration. She values openness, feedback and humility. She believes strong teams form when people feel heard and supported, and she works to create environments where shared purpose guides progress. She holds memberships with the DOE Alumni Association, American Association for the Advancement of Science, Clean Energy Leadership Institute and U.S. Association for Energy Economists. She is known for her social organizing and event planning, regularly hosting happy hours and mixers to build a strong community of people who are ready to move the needle on climate change.

In her personal life, Dr. Lemmon performs stand-up comedy around Washington D.C. She is a member of the Grassroots Comedy Collective and writes and performs issues-based comedy to enact positive social change, with an emphasis on comedy for climate.

Dr. Lemmon has mentored disadvantaged students through the SMART Program at the University of Colorado Boulder, led the American Society of Physics Students at the University of Washington and continues to mentor colleagues through the DOE Alumni Association mentorship program. Looking ahead, she aims to support national climate leadership, advance the clean energy transition and ensure communities most affected by climate change play a meaningful role in shaping solutions. Follow her on Instagram @wonderlemmon for her latest news and updates.

About Marquis Who's Who:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. The suite of Marquis publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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