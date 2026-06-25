Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Honors Rich Swartz for Expertise in Finance

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Rich Swartz for his work as chief financial officer of Slaine Insurance Holdings, LLC ("SIH" or "Slaine"). As a financial expert, Mr. Swartz has built a career spanning nearly two decades in finance and accounting in the insurance industry. This honor highlights his leadership, professional accomplishments and measurable impact within the financial services sector.

Leadership in Financial Operations

Since joining Slaine Insurance Holdings at the beginning of 2023, Mr. Swartz has directed the company's finance, accounting, financial reporting, financial analysis, budgeting and forecasting as well as human resources. His work also includes managing capital raising, investor relations, treasury operations, mergers and acquisitions, and investment portfolios across subsidiaries.

Under Mr. Swartz's direction, the company expanded its team from consisting of the chief executive officer and himself to a team of over 10 members. In his approximately three years with a heavy focus on growing the insurance carrier in Slaine's portfolio, this strategy aided in the growth of the SIH balance sheet from $300 million to over $1 billion. His ability to deliver results through buy-side strategies has positioned the company for long-term stability and growth. Notably, Mr. Swartz achieved these milestones by reaching the executive level in his 30s.

Academic Background and Career Development

Mr. Swartz earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Penn State University's Smeal College of Business in 2006. In 2013, he received a Master of Business Administration from Seton Hall University. He is affiliated with the Society of Insurance Financial Management and is a lifetime member of the Future Business Leaders of America.

Before Slaine Insurance Holdings, Mr. Swartz served at Kingstone Companies Inc., a publicly traded company. While there, he was promoted from controller to chief accounting officer and treasurer between 2017 and 2022. He later became chief financial officer and treasurer. His earlier experience includes service as a senior associate at Baker Tilly Virchow Krause's assurance practice, where he focused on private equity, hedge funds and insurance companies.

Mr. Swartz also gained experience in marketing, sales and client management earlier in his career. He worked as an account director at Informa and its subsidiary, Datamonitor, as a key account director, a regional sales consultant at KLS Martin and a sales representative at Daltile Corp. His work ethic was recognized with the Best Attitude and Work Ethic Award during this period.

Approach to Finance and Team Building

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the field of finance, like other sectors, utilized technology like Zoom to fill a void left in the wake of industry-wide lockdowns. While many industries continue to embrace remote work, Mr. Swartz favors in-office work. "Returning to the office is something that I fully support. I think it's more efficient to be in person, manage your teams and have meaningful discussions," he says.

Mr. Swartz creates positive team environments centered on motivation and collaboration. For instance, he introduced quarterly awards to employees who designed process efficiencies or advancements in automation and AI. The purpose is to encourage continuous improvement, build morale and support productivity. "I'm outgoing by nature, so I've had success in motivating teams by making the work fun and engaging," he says.

Having lived in several countries and states while growing up, Mr. Swartz developed skills to remain effective under pressure. "When you work in this industry and have this role, you must adapt quickly and act with a great sense of urgency," he says. "No day is ever the same and things always move at an extremely fast pace."

Strategic Plans for Expansion

Looking to the future, Mr. Swartz aims to continue growing Slaine Insurance Holdings by strengthening his team, diversifying its investors and expanding its portfolio. Plans include developing efficiencies through the utilization of artificial intelligence to improve reporting timelines and accuracy. Longer-term plans include the development and creation of equity and potentially private equity fund portfolios and establishing an offshore presence to generate investment income that supports the firm's insurance operations.

Mr. Swartz encourages aspiring finance professionals to build broad networks and pursue learning opportunities beyond their immediate responsibilities. He stresses the importance of avoiding complacency and seeking diverse experiences to achieve professional growth.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Mr. Swartz volunteers through his local church. His participation in events such as Stewardship Day includes preparing meals for those in need. He also loves spending time with his two daughters, Bay and Quinn, as well as playing guitar and piano.

About Marquis Who's Who:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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