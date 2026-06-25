Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Honors Deborah J. Pomroy as a Top Professional

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Deborah J. Pomroy as a Top Professional for her expertise in health care. With more than 45 years of professional experience, Ms. Pomroy leverages her skill as a registered nurse to ensure the best outcomes possible for patients. Over the course of her career, she has built collaborative relationships and established connections for mutual fulfillment.

Education and Early Career

Ms. Pomroy began her career by completing a bachelor's degree in nursing at Texas Woman's University in 1979 and earning her license as a registered nurse. Prior to her graduation, she joined St. Paul Medical Center (SPMC) as a nurse technician and worked her way to nurse manager.

During her time at SPMC, Ms. Pomroy benefited from the mentorship of her nurse manager, Lorraine, who allowed Mr. Pomroy to pursue her interest in becoming a better nurse. As a result, she received the Heart of St. Paul Award of her department.

Joining Methodist Richardson Medical Center

Ms. Pomroy joined Methodist Richardson Medical Center (MRMC), bringing with her 18 years of experience as a registered nurse in psychiatry in 1997. Since joining MRMC, she has focused her attention on electroconvulsive therapy, a procedure intended to treat a variety of severe mental health conditions by inducing a controlled seizure in the patient.

Mentorship

During her time at MRMC, Ms. Pomroy has benefited from the mentorship of Vicki Stoker, a former nurse manager, who later became director of the psychiatry department. Admiring Ms. Stoker's dedication, compassion and practical approach to leadership, Ms. Pomroy has moved forward in her career and mentored other nurses with these principles in mind.

Expertise in Outpatient Support and Education

Working with individuals who struggle with depression, bipolar disorder and other mental health conditions, Ms. Pomroy ensures that each patient and their families are educated about their conditions. Many patients go their entire lives without understanding the challenges they face, but Ms. Pomroy has made it her mission to provide that education. In doing so, she encourages them to take medication and recognize when they need help. This kind of outpatient work is often as essential as any one procedure.

Currently, Ms. Pomroy leads a nurse's group focused on improving sleep hygiene, self-care, nutrition and other relevant topics for the patient. Furthermore, she enjoys providing her colleagues with the knowledge they need to succeed in nursing certification exams through preparation classes.

Reasons for Success and Plans for the Future

Ms. Pomroy attributes much of her success to her willingness to find a job she truly cares about. For struggling patients and colleagues, she is eager to offer the same advice. If one can find something they are passionate about, they may find that success follows shortly after. Additionally, she acknowledges the value of the relationships she has built with colleagues and patients over the years.

Approaching her 69th birthday, Ms. Pomroy is proud of the work she has accomplished and what she continues to achieve. Over the course of the next year, she plans to help as many patients as possible before considering retirement. Additionally, she intends to explore volunteer opportunities and become more involved with the American Psychiatric Nurses Association.

About Marquis Who's Who:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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