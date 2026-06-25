Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Honors Michael J. Lawless for Expertise in Digital Growth

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Michael J. Lawless for his work as a partner and managing director at Alvarez & Marsal. With more than 30 years of experience in consulting, business strategy and digital transformation, Mr. Lawless helps organizations across industries discover new revenue streams through technology.

Data-Driven Business Solutions

Mr. Lawless leads as senior director at A&Mplify, Alvarez & Marsal's Washington-based digital agency. In his position, he focuses on helping businesses strengthen revenue growth, improve customer engagement and create new value through data-driven solutions.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a primary driver in consulting and business strategy. As a result, AI is the power behind A&Mplify. "I'm focused on growth and revenue, so I view AI and agentic approaches as more than tools for immediate cost savings, like replacing people with bots that cut expenses. I see them as a whole new set of capabilities," Mr. Lawless says. The technology enables companies to expand options and pursue growth opportunities during economic uncertainty.

Moreover, Mr. Lawless views AI as a productivity multiplier that helps teams test and execute ideas more efficiently. "AI significantly shortens processes and allows your existing team to be more productive," he says. "That's how you extract value from AI."

A Career Spanning Across Industries

Before joining Alvarez & Marsal in 2021, Mr. Lawless spent more than a decade working for Accenture. There, he served as managing director and design lead at Accenture Interactive and later as managing director of the digital studio at Accenture Federal Services. He began his career at Coca-Cola North America in 1989 and later worked in leadership positions at AOL and SunEdison.

Across these roles, Mr. Lawless guided teams in launching new products and services, managing profit and loss responsibilities and designing customer-focused strategies. His career includes significant work with consumer analytics, large-scale solution design and marketing strategy.

Strategic Partnership Development

Mr. Lawless is currently advancing a collaboration with an SI (Systems Integrator). The aim is to build growth strategies and revenue opportunities for client organizations. The partnership pairs his team's expertise in business case development with the integrator's technical capabilities in custom software development and technology implementation.

Rising interest rates, higher capital costs and shifting policies create challenges and opportunities during market volatility. Financially stable companies can benefit by making smart investments. Mr. Lawless explores how commercial, nonprofit and government organizations manage disruption and adapt to these changing circumstances. "All of this ties into my focus on generating new revenue streams and navigating growth amid these challenges," he says.

Advanced Business Expertise

Mr. Lawless earned a bachelor's degree in government from the University of Virginia and a Master of Business Administration in marketing and international business from Emory University's Goizueta Business School. He is also a member of Beta Gamma Sigma and Phi Pi Theta honor societies.

Among his professional highlights, Mr. Lawless cites his work with the U.S. Marshals Service. In that capacity, he helped develop large-scale frameworks to support the agency's operations. He also created systems to improve consumer analytics. This development enabled organizations to better understand customer behavior and strengthen their decision-making.

Mentorship, Volunteer Work and Client Outcomes

Outside of his professional commitments, Mr. Lawless served as a board member and mentor for the Cappies of the National Capital Area for more than 10 years. It's an initiative that supports young people in the arts. He also volunteered for Odyssey of the Mind for nearly a decade by encouraging creative problem-solving among students. In his personal life, he's the father of two children.

In the next five years, Mr. Lawless intends to expand the potential of A&Mplify. His vision is to combine corporate restructuring and growth strategies to help clients position themselves for success during economic instability. By identifying stable organizations ready to invest, he seeks to drive measurable outcomes that create lasting business value.

About Marquis Who's Who:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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