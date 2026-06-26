Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTCQB: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa") is pleased to announce that is has filed its interim financial report and related management discussion and analysis for the period ended March 31, 2026 (the "Q1 Financials"). Copies of the Q1 Financials are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

On May 1, 2026, the Company announced that a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") was granted due to the Company being unable to timely file: (1) the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, (2) the management discussion and analysis and, (3) the related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates (the "2025 Annual Filings"). The 2025 Annual Filings were filed and then on June 12, 2026, the Company announced it did not expect to file its Q1 Financials on time and the MCTO would remain in effect until they were filed. The MCTO does not affect the general publics ability to continue trading in the Company's listed securities

Due to having now completed both the filing of the 2025 Annual Filings and the Q1 Financials, the Company is in compliance with its continuous disclosure obligations and anticipates that the British Columbia Securities Commission will be revoking the MCTO shortly.

About Casa - Casa Minerals Inc.

Case Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on gold, copper and strategic minerals exploration in North America. The Company holds a 90% interest in the historic Congress Gold mine in Arizona and is advancing multiple projects in British Columbia, including the Arsenault copper-gold-silver project. Casa's experienced management team is committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits. For more information, please visit: www.casaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Farshad Shirvani, M. Sc. Geology

President, CEO and Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements or information under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding: the revocation of the MCTO. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including that the MCTO may take time to be revoked. The Company cautions readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release as many factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations are outlined in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. The Company does not intend and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Casa Minerals Inc.