NationWide Self Storage Highlights Commitment as a Canadian-Owned, BC-Operated Self Storage Provider

With Recent Consolidation in the Canadian Self-Storage Industry, NationWide Self Storage Reinforces the Value of Canadian Ownership, Community Focus and Customer-First Service

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / As the Canadian self-storage industry continues to evolve through consolidation and acquisition, NationWide Self Storage is reaffirming its commitment to remaining a Canadian-owned, BC-operated self-storage provider focused on serving local residents, businesses, and communities.

Recent industry developments, including the acquisition of Public Storage Canada by Public Storage, reflect a broader trend toward increasing ownership concentration among large multinational storage operators. As more facilities become part of large corporate portfolios, many customers are placing greater value on businesses that understand local market needs and community priorities.

At NationWide Self Storage, local ownership remains a defining advantage.

"Being Canadian-owned and BC-operated means our decisions are made here, by people who understand the needs of our communities," said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage. "We are deeply connected to the markets we serve and committed to delivering value, service, and flexibility that reflects the realities of living and doing business in British Columbia."

Unlike large multinational operators, NationWide Self Storage offers a locally focused approach built around customer relationships, personalized service, and market-responsive pricing. This enables the company to remain agile in addressing the storage needs of a diverse customer base, including homeowners, condo residents, students, and businesses.

British Columbia's evolving housing market, increasing urban density, and rising commercial space costs continue to drive demand for secure and flexible storage solutions. NationWide Self Storage has responded by offering a range of storage options designed to meet these changing needs, including smaller affordable units, flexible rental terms, and convenient access.

The company also continues to invest in digital tools, keyless technology, and customer experience improvements to make self-storage simpler and more accessible.

As one of British Columbia's trusted self-storage providers, NationWide Self Storage believes local ownership creates meaningful long-term value for customers.

"Storage is ultimately a local service business," Lynn Gueguen added. "Customers want convenience, security, fair pricing, and support from people who understand their needs. Being BC-operated helps us deliver on that every day."

As industry consolidation accelerates, NationWide Self Storage remains focused on what has always mattered most: helping customers create more space in their homes, businesses, and lives with reliable storage solutions backed by local expertise.

For customers seeking secure, convenient, and community-focused storage solutions, NationWide Self Storage continues to stand proudly as a Canadian-owned, BC-operated choice.

About NationWide Self Storage

NationWide Self Storage provides modern, secure, and affordable self-storage throughout Metro Vancouver and British Columbia. Offering a wide range of unit sizes and innovative storage options, NationWide is committed to delivering convenience, flexibility, and value for both personal and business storage customers. As the leading BC self-storage company, NationWide is Canadian-owned and BC operated.

Customers looking for affordable self-storage solutions in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey or Kamloops can learn more about available storage options and current promotions by visiting a NationWide Self Storage location near you.

Media Contact:

Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage

778-357-0700

hello@nationwideselfstorage.ca

https://www.nationwideselfstorage.ca

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-self-storage-highlights-commitment-as-a-canadian-owne-1182687