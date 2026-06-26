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PR Newswire
26.06.2026 03:24 Uhr
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China International Supply Chain Expo: Advanced Manufacturing Chain Section at CISCE Highlights Low-Altitude Economy, Aviation Value Chain and New Materials Innovations

BEIJING, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the theme of "Making Production More Efficient," the Advanced Manufacturing Chain Section at the Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) presents the manufacturing value chain, from R&D and design to advanced materials, critical components, intelligent manufacturing and high-end equipment. The exhibition underscores the role of advanced manufacturing in driving technology adoption and supporting international collaboration.

The 1,000-square-meter Low-Altitude Economy Zone brings together more than 30 established companies and startups from Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Shenzhen and other regions. The zone showcases complete aircraft systems, critical components and real-world applications, including emergency response and smart logistics, illustrating the sector's move toward commercial deployment.

In the aviation sector, Airbus is exhibiting alongside 15 leading aerospace manufacturers from around the world, covering the full aviation value chain-from advanced materials, fasteners and aerostructures to operational services and composite recycling. On June 22, Airbus, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) jointly hosted the "Finance Empowering the Aviation Industry" forum, bringing together stakeholders from the aviation and financial sectors to discuss industry collaboration.

The new materials segment highlights advances in materials technology. Jilin Chemical Fiber is showcasing its T1200-grade ultra-high-strength carbon fiber, the highest-strength carbon fiber currently produced at industrial scale worldwide. The material has potential applications from commercial aircraft manufacturing to deep-space exploration. Sinochem is presenting an integrated materials portfolio for humanoid robots, including biomimetic flexible skin and tendon cables for robotic hands. Aluminum Corporation of China is exhibiting advanced materials and components, including aluminum materials for the C919 passenger aircraft, lightweight automotive body materials, infrared germanium lenses, specialty alumina and high-performance copper products.

International exhibitors including Siemens and Honeywell are debuting products in China, including industrial AI agents, intelligent decision-support systems and low-carbon technologies, reflecting the continued integration of multinational companies into China's manufacturing ecosystem.

Cross-sector participation is another key feature of this year's exhibition. Gree Group is making its CISCE debut with exhibits focused on smart factories and precision manufacturing. Wuliangye Group, meanwhile, has moved from the Green Agriculture Chain Section to the Advanced Manufacturing Chain Section, showcasing products beyond its core spirits business, including precision machine tools, automotive parts and ultra-high-voltage insulators, reflecting its expansion into advanced manufacturing.

The exhibition also brings together specialized SMEs and industry leaders, strengthening collaboration and supply chain resilience.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advanced-manufacturing-chain-section-at-cisce-highlights-low-altitude-economy-aviation-value-chain-and-new-materials-innovations-302811398.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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