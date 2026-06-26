Xiamen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - The 18th Straits Forum was recently held in Xiamen, Fujian Province. The event is widely recognized as a large-scale grassroots exchange platform facilitating cross-strait interaction.

The Straits Forum has been positioned as a civilian exchange initiative focusing on communication between communities, cultural interaction, and economic and social dialogue. Over the years, it has maintained a consistent emphasis on grassroots engagement and multi-sector participation, covering areas such as community exchange, youth development, cultural dialogue, and economic cooperation. Since its establishment in 2009, cumulative participation has included a large number of visitors from Taiwan engaged in exchange activities across various sessions.

An archival photo from May 17, 2009, during an early edition of the Forum, shows participants reviewing genealogical records on the Chinese mainland as part of cultural and historical research activities.

The Forum has been held annually for multiple years and has continued to evolve in format and scope. Its activities are generally described as focusing on cultural exchange, youth interaction, and community-level cooperation, providing a platform for participants from different regions to engage in dialogue and communication.

Keyword: Cultural and Grassroots Exchange

During a session of the 18th Straits Forum held in Putian, a cultural heritage-related sub-forum focused on family lineage and historical research was conducted. Participants discussed topics related to genealogy preservation and cultural continuity.

Cross-strait cultural and historical exchange activities have been included in multiple editions of the Forum, with participants engaging in discussions related to shared cultural heritage and family history research.

Since 2009, various grassroots-level exchange activities have been organized, covering areas such as cultural visits, community interaction, and thematic forums. These activities have contributed to ongoing dialogue between participants from different regions.

Over the years, multiple local and regional delegations have participated in different editions of the Forum, with each edition expanding the scope of engagement and thematic diversity.

In 2018, policy-related initiatives supporting Taiwan residents were introduced in relevant regions, focusing on travel facilitation, employment opportunities, tourism development, and cross-regional cooperation. That same year, additional thematic forums focusing on grassroots governance exchange were introduced.

In 2023, the 15th Straits Forum included participation from multiple organizations and groups from different regions. The event continued to focus on cross-regional dialogue and exchange activities.

The 18th Straits Forum · Straits Hundred Surnames Forum, which the Fujian Overseas Friendship Association, the Taiwan Hundred Surnames Cultural Exchange Association, and others hosted, was held on Meizhou Island, Putian.

In subsequent years, cross-regional exchange programs and development-related cooperation initiatives continued to be discussed in various policy and institutional contexts, focusing on economic cooperation and regional development frameworks.

Participation in recent editions of the Forum has remained active, reflecting continued interest in cross-regional communication and exchange activities.

Keyword: Youth Exchange Activities

Youth participation has been a consistent component of the Forum's activities. Various youth-focused sessions have been organized, including exchange programs, cultural interaction activities, and entrepreneurship-related discussions.

These activities have provided opportunities for young participants from different regions to engage in communication, share experiences, and participate in cultural and professional exchange programs.

Over time, youth-oriented sub-forums and related activities have expanded, covering areas such as media, cultural creativity, sports, and entrepreneurship. These programs aim to facilitate interaction and mutual understanding among younger participants.

Additional youth-focused initiatives have included study camps, sports events, cultural competitions, and creative industry activities, which have been incorporated into different editions of the Forum.

Scene at the 23rd Straits Youth Forum on June 15, 2025. Source: www.taiwan.cn

The Forum has also included programs aimed at supporting employment, internships, and entrepreneurship opportunities for young participants, along with cooperation programs in education, rural development, and innovation-related fields.

Keyword: Exchange and Cooperation Development

The concept of cross-regional exchange and cooperation has remained a central theme of the Forum across different editions.

Various sub-forums and thematic sessions have focused on cultural exchange, financial cooperation, rural development, and regional collaboration. These discussions have included participation from representatives of different industries and institutions.

In recent years, discussions have also included topics related to integrated regional development demonstration zones and cross-regional cooperation frameworks, focusing on economic and social development models.

Multiple sessions have highlighted cooperation in areas such as urban integration, rural revitalization, cultural exchange, and economic connectivity.

(A lively and festive scene at the 16th Straits Forum • 33rd Cross-Strait (Dongshan, Fujian) Guan Yu Cultural Tourism Festival on June 18, 2024)

Experts and researchers in related fields have noted that ongoing regional exchange initiatives contribute to strengthening communication mechanisms and cooperation frameworks between different regions.

The Forum continues to serve as a platform for multi-sector dialogue and exchange activities, focusing on cultural, economic, and social interaction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302857

Source: Hmedium