TRUNNANO Launches Battery Materials Division, Focusing on Layered Oxide Cathode Materials

LUOYANG, China, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUNNANO (Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology Co., Ltd.), a global leader in nanotechnology and advanced materials development, today announced the official launch of its new Battery Materials Division. The division's initial product portfolio centers on high-performance layered oxide cathode materials for sodium-ion batteries, covering a full spectrum of crystal structures including O3-type, P2-type, P2/O3 biphasic, single-crystal, and high-entropy systems. This marks a strategic milestone for TRUNNANO in the rapidly growing energy storage market.

"The establishment of our Battery Materials Division represents a significant milestone in TRUNNANO's strategic development," said Roger Luo, CEO of TRUNNANO. "We are systematically translating over a decade of expertise in nanomaterials into core competitiveness for the global new energy market. Our focus on layered oxide technology demonstrates our commitment to driving next-generation energy storage solutions that are safe, cost-effective, and durable through materials innovation."





Layered oxide battery material powder

Comprehensive Layered Oxide Product Portfolio for Diverse Applications

TRUNNANO's sodium-ion cathode materials are built around a Ni-Fe-Mn ternary system as the core, complemented by diversified modified systems including Cu-based, Ti-based, Co-based, Cr-based, and pure Mn-based compositions. The product portfolio comprehensively covers mainstream sodium-ion battery application scenarios including grid-scale energy storage, low-speed electric vehicles, two-wheelers, and portable electronic devices.

Leveraging precise crystal structure engineering capabilities and mature industrial-scale production processes, TRUNNANO offers the following core product series:

TRUNNANO Layered Oxide Cathode Material Product Portfolio No. Product Series Name Core Features & Application Scenarios 1 Classic Ternary Systems (O3-type/P2-type/Biphasic) Balanced overall performance, industry-benchmark products with ton-scale mass production capabilities 2 High-Nickel Single-Crystal and Valence-Engineered Modified Systems Single-crystal structure enables ultra-long cycle life with discharge capacity reaching 168 mAh/g, suitable for high-end power battery applications 3 High-Entropy and Biphasic Synergistic Systems Entropy stabilization effects suppress detrimental phase transitions, achieving cycle life exceeding 2,000 cycles with significantly enhanced thermal stability 4 Cu-based/Ti-based Low-Cost Systems Cobalt-free and nickel-free, featuring excellent air stability and outstanding cost advantages, perfectly suited for large-scale energy storage applications 5 Li-Doped and Li-Rich High-Capacity Systems Activating oxygen redox with specific capacity reaching 200-210 mAh/g, tailored for high-energy-density applications 6 P3-type High-Entropy Systems Large interlayer spacing and high sodium-ion diffusion coefficient, delivering superior rate capability and cycling performance

Core Technological Advantages: Full-Spectrum Engineering Capabilities and Industrial Maturity

TRUNNANO has mastered several core technologies in sodium-ion layered oxide materials:

Precise Full-Spectrum Crystal Structure Design: Capable of precisely designing O3-type, P2-type, P2/O3 biphasic, single-crystal, and high-entropy crystal structures based on different application requirements, enabling customized material performance development. Multi-Dimensional Performance Optimization: Mastery of valence engineering, elemental doping, biphasic synergy, high-entropy design, and other core modification techniques to achieve balanced optimization across specific capacity, cycle life, rate capability, and air stability. Mature Scalable Manufacturing Processes: Core products are produced via mature process routes such as high-temperature solid-state methods, ensuring excellent batch-to-batch consistency and controllable production costs. Full-Scenario Adaptability: From low-cost large-scale energy storage to high-energy-density power applications and ultra-fast-charging consumer markets, TRUNNANO provides tailored cathode material solutions for every scenario.





TRUNNANO Core Technological Advantages

Addressing Key Industry Challenges

Layered oxides are widely recognized as the most commercially promising cathode material route for sodium-ion batteries. Their high specific capacity and compatibility with existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing processes give them unique advantages for large-scale industrialization. However, insufficient structural stability, complex phase transitions, and air sensitivity have long constrained the practical application and commercialization of layered oxide cathode materials.

Through multiple technical approaches including elemental doping, biphasic structure design, surface modification, and high-entropy strategies, TRUNNANO has systematically addressed these core challenges. TRUNNANO's layered oxide product series achieves industry-leading performance in cycling stability, rate capability, and air stability, effectively meeting the differentiated performance requirements of various application scenarios.

Driving Materials Innovation with Nanotechnology Expertise

TRUNNANO has been deeply engaged in the nanomaterials field for many years, successfully developing and mass-producing a wide range of products including nano metal powders, nano oxides, carbon nanomaterials, and high-purity compounds. These products are widely used across multiple industrial sectors including new energy, advanced ceramics, and electronic materials. The establishment of the Battery Materials Division represents a key strategic move by TRUNNANO in the new energy materials sector.

Leveraging the company's mature R&D system at the New Materials Research Institute, comprehensive quality control infrastructure, and a globally integrated supply chain network, TRUNNANO is well-positioned to provide domestic and international battery manufacturers with one-stop solutions covering material customization, performance optimization, and process adaptation. The company can develop tailored elemental compositions, crystal structures, and modification strategies based on customer requirements, while precisely adjusting physical parameters such as particle size distribution, specific surface area, and tap density to accommodate different battery manufacturing processes.

About TRUNNANO

TRUNNANO is a national high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production, and sales of nanomaterials, advanced ceramic materials, and high-purity chemicals. Guided by the philosophy of "driving industrial development through technological innovation," the company's products are widely applied in new energy, electronics, and other industries. Under the leadership of CEO Roger Luo, TRUNNANO is committed to advancing the frontiers of materials science and providing critical material support for the global transition to green energy.

Media Contact: Roger Luo

Email: nanotrun@yahoo.com / sales8@nanotrun.com

Phone/WhatsApp: 0086 18837956556

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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