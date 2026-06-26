







JAKARTA, June 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), an international joint venture university established through a collaboration between Xi'an Jiaotong University (China) and the University of Liverpool (UK), continues to strengthen its position as a leading global higher education institution, particularly in the Indonesian market.Indonesia has emerged as XJTLU's largest international market, with approximately 700 Indonesian students currently enrolled. For the upcoming September intake, undergraduate applications from Indonesia have reached over 1,500, accounting for around 38% of total international applications."Currently, XJTLU has faculty members from more than 60 different countries and regions around the world. Our students also come from nearly 100 different countries and regions, creating a campus environment where they are well accustomed to a diverse, multicultural atmosphere, "said Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, at a Media Discussion held at DoubleTree Hotel Kemayoran, Jakarta, on Wednesday, 24 June 2026.Professor Xi added, "Our educational model focuses on how we can help students grow with agile thinking and a strong sense of wisdom. They are encouraged to develop a wide range of skills and to collaborate in advancing knowledge. We also support them in cultivating wisdom - the ability to think deeply and act wisely - by integrating knowledge from both Western and Eastern perspectives."Currently, XJTLU offers more than 100 degree programmes across disciplines, including science, engineering, business, finance, architecture, urban planning, languages, and culture. All programmes are delivered in English, except for general and foundational courses. Undergraduate students graduate with two degrees: an XJTLU degree recognised by China's Ministry of Education and a globally recognised degree from the University of Liverpool. Postgraduate students are awarded degrees from the University of Liverpool, which is also recognised by the Ministry of Education. All academic departments at XJTLU also offer PhD programmes, supporting the University's vision to become a research-led international university in China with a distinctive global reputation.Meanwhile, an alumni representative, Tuty Julfa shared her experience studying at XJTLU, saying, "I feel very fortunate to have studied at XJTLU, primarily because it not only strengthened my hard skills but also developed the soft skills essential for my career growth. It's not just about academics, but also about interpersonal skills and how we cultivate perseverance and resilience. These may seem like simple things, but they play a crucial role in shaping who I am today," explained Tuty, who is now running a business in the fashion retail sector.As part of its international expansion strategy, XJTLU established its official representative office in Indonesia in 2024. This presence has played a key role in strengthening relationships with prospective students, academic partners, and other stakeholders. In June this year, XJTLU further expanded its recruitment team in Indonesia to enhance services and outreach.XJTLU has also built partnerships with leading educational institutions in Indonesia, including Binus University, Universitas Indonesia, Institut Teknologi Bandung, and Petra Christian University Surabaya. In addition, collaborations extend to education agencies as well as local and international schools.With strong growth momentum in Indonesia, XJTLU continues to reinforce its role as a global gateway for young talents seeking world-class education and international career opportunities."This year marks the 20th anniversary of our university. The future world requires new pillars - individuals who are able to work alongside AI. From the first year, our students are introduced to what AI is, how to use it, and the ethics surrounding it. In the second year, they begin learning how to apply AI appropriately in subjects such as Mathematics, Engineering, and the Social Sciences. By the third year, they are supported by AI in conducting research to deepen their understanding. We use AI to support education - upgrading, restructuring, and reshaping it. However, we do not aim to use AI to replace education. As long as humanity exists, education will endure. Our philosophy is 'X plus AI,' not 'AI plus X.' AI is not only about learning, but also about building resilience for the future," Professor Xi concluded.About Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU)Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) is an international joint venture university founded by Xi'an Jiaotong University in China and the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom. It combines the strengths of both prestigious parent institutions and is the largest of its kind approved by China's Ministry of Education.Located in Suzhou, China, XJTLU offers a beautiful campus environment that blends rich cultural heritage with rapid economic development. Suzhou is one of China's most advanced cities. XJTLU's strategic location in the Suzhou Dushu Lake Science and Education Innovation District, within the Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), provides exceptional access to business networks and industry collaboration opportunities.For more information about XJTLU, please visit: https://www.xjtlu.edu.cn/enFor media inquiries, please contactVionna Fiducia ThejaInternational Media and Communication TeamXi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool UniversityEmail: vionna.theja@xjtlu.edu.cnRahma AnanditaPR & Media ConsultantThe Union CommunicationsTel: 0815 8593 5835Email: dita@theunion.co.idSource: Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool UniversityCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.