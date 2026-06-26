Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - As the global furniture manufacturing and commercial interior design industries increasingly prioritize sustainable, eco-conscious materials, Vilata has officially announced the strategic expansion of its B2B export operations. Specializing in premium natural resources, the company is scaling its production capabilities and global distribution network for its flagship rattan cane webbing and natural fiber grasscloth wallpaper. This expansion is designed to directly address the surging, high-volume demands of international furniture manufacturers, wholesale distributors, architectural firms, and commercial contractors seeking reliable, sustainably sourced materials that align with modern Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

A side-by-side comparison of four eco-conscious materials of Vilata labeled Raffia, Rattan, Plastic Rattan, and Grasscloth.



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The contemporary shift toward biophilic design - integrating natural elements into built environments - has fundamentally reshaped global manufacturing requirements. Recognizing the critical industry need for a resilient and consistent supply chain, Vilata has heavily optimized its entire vertical operation. The company partners exclusively with established, ethically managed harvesting regions, ensuring that all raw materials strictly adhere to international sustainability benchmarks and structural integrity standards long before they enter the advanced production phase.

A cornerstone of the company's comprehensive export portfolio is its premium rattan cane webbing. Woven from meticulously selected, mature rattan fibers, the webbing undergoes rigorous, export-compliant treatment processes. This includes industrial-grade fumigation, precise moisture content control, and anti-fungal treatments to ensure maximum durability and absolute resistance to pests during transcontinental shipping. Vilata supplies an extensive, highly customizable range of weave patterns, including standard hexagonal (radio weave), square mesh, and closed webbing. Engineered specifically for high-volume, automated furniture production lines, the consistent quality, high tensile strength, and uniform dimensions of the webbing allow global manufacturers to seamlessly integrate the material into seating elements, custom cabinetry, headboards, and architectural acoustic partitions with significantly reduced material waste.

To further support the complex and diverse manufacturing requirements of its global clientele, the company also exports bulk quantities of highly graded raw rattan material. This division of the supply chain includes a rigorously sorted and processed selection of whole rattan poles, rattan core, and rattan peel (binding cane). By maintaining an uncompromising system of quality control over diameter sizing, color consistency, and fiber flexibility, Vilata ensures that factory floors, bespoke custom workshops, and large-scale manufacturing facilities worldwide receive highly standardized raw materials. This uniformity directly enhances production efficiency, lowers operational downtime, and elevates the structural quality of the final assembled products.

In parallel with its rattan offerings, Vilata is aggressively expanding its footprint in the commercial interior and architectural specification sector with its premium grasscloth wallpaper collections. Moving decisively away from mass-produced, synthetic vinyl wallcoverings, this natural, highly textured alternative is meticulously hand-loomed by skilled artisans using a curated blend of organic seagrass, jute, sisal, arrowroot, and other botanical fibers. The resulting grasscloth provides distinct textural depth, visual warmth, and subtle acoustic dampening benefits. Consequently, it has become an increasingly specified, high-value material for luxury hospitality projects, boutique retail build-outs, and high-end residential development projects across key markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

Recognizing that supply chain reliability is paramount for B2B partnerships, Vilata's newly expanded export infrastructure features a multi-tiered Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC) system. Every production batch is rigorously inspected to meet strict international shipping regulations, including the provision of all necessary phytosanitary certificates, certificates of origin, and fumigation documentation. The company operates with dynamic scalability, seamlessly accommodating high-capacity bulk container shipments (Full Container Load - FCL, and Less than Container Load - LCL) while simultaneously maintaining the operational flexibility to fulfill specialized, custom-dimension OEM orders for dedicated global manufacturing partners.

"Our primary objective is to bridge the gap between authentic, ethically harvested natural resources and the demanding rigor of modern global manufacturing," stated Nguyen Thi Trang, CEO of Vilata. "By standardizing the premium quality of our rattan cane webbing, raw materials, and grasscloth, we provide our international B2B partners with the steadfast reliability they require for large-scale, continuous production. We are deeply committed to proving that high-volume manufacturing does not have to compromise the organic beauty, intricate craftsmanship, or sustainable nature of these exceptional materials."

Furniture manufacturers, wholesale lumber and material buyers, interior design procurement agencies, and international distributors seeking a dependable, long-term supply chain partner for premium natural materials are strongly encouraged to review the full, detailed product catalog and request specialized, volume-based B2B quotes directly via the company's official website.

About Vilata

Vilata is a premier, globally focused manufacturer and B2B supplier of natural interior materials and architectural components. With a core operational focus on high-grade rattan cane webbing, raw rattan materials, and natural grasscloth wallpaper, the company provides sustainable, export-ready solutions to furniture manufacturers, wholesale distributors, and architectural design firms worldwide. Deeply committed to rigorous quality control, bulk operational scalability, ethical sourcing, and eco-friendly production methods, Vilata serves as a trusted, foundational supply chain partner in the international natural materials market.

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA