Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tiefseebergbau erfordert echte Offshore-Expertise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.06.2026 06:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Seaspan Corporation: Seaspan Releases 2025 Sustainability Report, Highlighting Continued Progress on Decarbonization, Safety and Governance

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd. (Seaspan), leading independent maritime asset owner and operator, is pleased to announce the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, outlining the company's performance and progress across its environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of Seaspan's activities from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, including advancements in decarbonization, safety performance, workforce development, and governance practices.

"In a year marked by unprecedented geopolitical uncertainty, regulatory complexity, and accelerating technological change, Seaspan remained focused on executing our goals and delivering sustainable value," said Bing Chen, Chairman, President and CEO. "We continue to support UN Global Compact's Ten Principles and make meaningful progress on our decarbonization journey, while maintaining a strong commitment to improving safety, developing people, and driving operational excellence."

2025 Highlights

  • Decarbonization Progress: In collaboration with customers, continued investment in vessel efficiency and expansion of the dual-fuel fleet, supported by strengthened data and reporting systems to meet evolving regulatory requirements.
  • Safety Performance: Strong results supported by targeted training, clear accountability, and a culture that empowers employees to prioritize safe operations.
  • People & Culture: Ongoing focus on employee wellbeing, retention, and diversity, including initiatives to support female seafarers and the next generation of maritime professionals.
  • Governance & Compliance: Enhanced focus on ethical conduct, cybersecurity, and supply chain due diligence, reinforcing a strong governance framework.

Sustainability remains central to Seaspan's long-term strategy, embedded in how the company operates its assets, supports its people, and partners with customers to deliver safe, reliable, and economical full life-cycle maritime services.

Seaspan is committed to achieving long-term sustainability goals with continued investment, innovation, and collaboration across the industry.

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available for download at: https://www.seaspancorp.com/esg

About Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd.
Seaspan is the world's leading maritime asset-owner and operator focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases to the world's most prominent shipping lines. As of March 31, 2026, Seaspan's operating fleet consisted of 247 vessels, pro forma for undelivered newbuilds (including two Very Large Ethane Carriers and four Open Hatch Gantry Crane vessels signed in April 2026), with a total fleet capacity of approximately 2.5 million TEU on a fully delivered basis.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seaspan-releases-2025-sustainability-report-highlighting-continued-progress-on-decarbonization-safety-and-governance-302811098.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.