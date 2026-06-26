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PR Newswire
26.06.2026 06:30 Uhr
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China International Supply Chain Expo: Clean Energy Chain Section at the 4th CISCE Highlights Low-Carbon Innovation Across the Energy Value Chain

Participants represented a broad cross-section of the global energy sector. State Grid Corporation of China and China Datang Corporation highlighted advances in power and computing integration, including next-generation intelligent dispatch systems. China Resources Group presented an integrated view of clean energy development, energy infrastructure, low-carbon consumption and ESG-related sustainability practices. Bank of China focused on green finance solutions supporting the energy sector's low-carbon transition.

International participation included ExxonMobil, Alfa Laval, the Chartered Community of Navarre (Spain) and Saudi United Company, which presented advanced low-carbon materials, emissions-reduction technologies and market-focused cooperation initiatives, highlighting opportunities for cross-border collaboration.

Across these diverse participants and exhibits, the section showcased technologies, equipment and integrated solutions designed to support the global energy transition, illustrating advances in the low-carbon, digital and intelligent development of the clean energy sector. Through practical applications and industry-led innovation, the Clean Energy Chain section demonstrated the potential for greater international cooperation and more connected energy supply chains to support sustainable growth.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clean-energy-chain-section-at-the-4th-cisce-highlights-low-carbon-innovation-across-the-energy-value-chain-302811513.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.