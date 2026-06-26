China International Supply Chain Expo: Clean Energy Chain Section at the 4th CISCE Highlights Low-Carbon Innovation Across the Energy Value Chain

Participants represented a broad cross-section of the global energy sector. State Grid Corporation of China and China Datang Corporation highlighted advances in power and computing integration, including next-generation intelligent dispatch systems. China Resources Group presented an integrated view of clean energy development, energy infrastructure, low-carbon consumption and ESG-related sustainability practices. Bank of China focused on green finance solutions supporting the energy sector's low-carbon transition.

International participation included ExxonMobil, Alfa Laval, the Chartered Community of Navarre (Spain) and Saudi United Company, which presented advanced low-carbon materials, emissions-reduction technologies and market-focused cooperation initiatives, highlighting opportunities for cross-border collaboration.

Across these diverse participants and exhibits, the section showcased technologies, equipment and integrated solutions designed to support the global energy transition, illustrating advances in the low-carbon, digital and intelligent development of the clean energy sector. Through practical applications and industry-led innovation, the Clean Energy Chain section demonstrated the potential for greater international cooperation and more connected energy supply chains to support sustainable growth.

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