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PR Newswire
26.06.2026 06:54 Uhr
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Elementa: Silver Palace Opens Sign-Ups for "Dichotomy" Beta Test!

"Dichotomy" marks Silver Palace's largest playable update to date. This new test introduces the long-awaited male protagonist, alongside a cast of new characters and expanded story content. Players will also gain access to previously unexplored areas of Silvernia, discover new open-world activities and gameplay systems, and experience a series of combat refinements aimed at making battles more fluid, responsive, and engaging than ever before.

Players can watch the newest trailer here: https://youtu.be/5kn2PqGuhY4

"Dichotomy" Beta Test Information

Registration for the "Dichotomy" Beta Test is now open and will remain available until July 16, 2026, at 23:59 (UTC+8). The upcoming test will be a limited PC (Windows) beta with no in-game purchases, and all player progress will be reset at the end of the test. Players interested in participating can submit an application through the official Silver Palace website, while additional opportunities to obtain test access may become available through official community activities and social media events. For complete details regarding registration, eligibility, test access distribution, and participation requirements, players can visit the official website. https://silverpalace.elementagames.com/en-us

Silver Palace Embarks on Its Global Expo Tour in 2026

Players around the world will also have opportunities to experience the game firsthand through a series of major gaming and anime events throughout 2026. Upcoming appearances include:

  • Anime Expo (Los Angeles) - July 2-5, 2026
  • Japan Expo (Paris) - July 9-12, 2026
  • Bilibili World (Shanghai) - July 10-12, 2026
  • Firefly ACG EXPO (Guangzhou) July 17-20, 2026
  • Anime NYC (New York City) - August 20-23, 2026
  • Gamescom (Cologne) - August 26-30, 2026
  • Gamescom Asia (Bangkok) - October 29-November 1, 2026

Stay Connected

X: https://x.com/SilverPalace_EN
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SilverPalaceOfficial
Discord: http://discord.gg/silverpalace

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/silver-palace-opens-sign-ups-for-dichotomy-beta-test-302811524.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.