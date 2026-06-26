Elementa: Silver Palace Opens Sign-Ups for "Dichotomy" Beta Test!

"Dichotomy" marks Silver Palace's largest playable update to date. This new test introduces the long-awaited male protagonist, alongside a cast of new characters and expanded story content. Players will also gain access to previously unexplored areas of Silvernia, discover new open-world activities and gameplay systems, and experience a series of combat refinements aimed at making battles more fluid, responsive, and engaging than ever before.
Players can watch the newest trailer here: https://youtu.be/5kn2PqGuhY4
"Dichotomy" Beta Test Information
Registration for the "Dichotomy" Beta Test is now open and will remain available until July 16, 2026, at 23:59 (UTC+8). The upcoming test will be a limited PC (Windows) beta with no in-game purchases, and all player progress will be reset at the end of the test. Players interested in participating can submit an application through the official Silver Palace website, while additional opportunities to obtain test access may become available through official community activities and social media events. For complete details regarding registration, eligibility, test access distribution, and participation requirements, players can visit the official website. https://silverpalace.elementagames.com/en-us
Silver Palace Embarks on Its Global Expo Tour in 2026
Players around the world will also have opportunities to experience the game firsthand through a series of major gaming and anime events throughout 2026. Upcoming appearances include:
- Anime Expo (Los Angeles) - July 2-5, 2026
- Japan Expo (Paris) - July 9-12, 2026
- Bilibili World (Shanghai) - July 10-12, 2026
- Firefly ACG EXPO (Guangzhou) July 17-20, 2026
- Anime NYC (New York City) - August 20-23, 2026
- Gamescom (Cologne) - August 26-30, 2026
- Gamescom Asia (Bangkok) - October 29-November 1, 2026
Stay Connected
X: https://x.com/SilverPalace_EN
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SilverPalaceOfficial
Discord: http://discord.gg/silverpalace
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