China International Supply Chain Expo: 4th CISCE Supply Chain Service Zone: Logistics, Finance and Global Connectivity Take Center Stage

The Blue Channel section brings together global shipping leaders-China Merchants Group, Shandong Port Group, and international carriers Maersk, MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company), and FedEx. Their exhibits show how China's port infrastructure connects to six continents, underscoring the essential role of maritime logistics in global supply chains.

The Integrated Logistics section features a mix of Chinese and international players such as China Henan Aviation Group, YTO Express, Hebei Logistics Group, Nippon Express, and Top Ideal, presenting the full scope of multi-modal transport. Displays cover air cargo hubs, smart cold-chain systems, and China-Europe Railway Express routes, illustrating how land, sea, air and rail networks work in concert to build resilient, adaptable supply chains.

The Comprehensive Services section demonstrates how business services are advancing beyond basic logistics into knowledge-intensive offerings such as legal counsel, data analytics, carbon trading, and AI-powered export tools. Featured exhibitors include Beijing Daxing Airport Comprehensive Bonded Zone, National Immigration Administration Service Center, China Carbon Emission Registration and Clearing Co., Ltd., Dun & Bradstreet, and Easy-Biz.

Organized around payments, financing, and business collaboration, the Industrial Finance section brings together China UnionPay, Visa and Mastercard to build a global payment ecosystem. The Export-Import Bank of China, alongside ICBC and Bank of Communications, shows how policy-backed lending and commercial banking can work side by side to support Chinese companies going global. PICC is presenting risk coverage for trade credit and cross-border liabilities. The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) is leading a delegation from UOB, DBS, and OCBC to spotlight the Asia-Pacific region's growing trade finance and banking capabilities.

From ocean-going vessels to cloud-based data platforms, and from trade finance to energy transition solutions, the Supply Chain Service zone brings together leading companies from China and abroad to address a defining question of our time: how to make supply chains more resilient, smarter, and greener. This is not merely a collective showcase of companies. It offers a clear picture of China's ongoing services sector opening and points to where the global supply chain industry is headed next.

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