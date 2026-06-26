CRRC Corporation Limited: CRRC Launches XUANKUN (VELFORCE) for Central Asia Industrial Rail at China-Eurasia Expo

As the second addition to CRRC's "Xuan" product family, the Xuankun name draws from the Kunlun Mountains-a range spanning the China-Central Asia border-evoking rock-solid engineering and clean-energy reliability. VELFORCE merges velocity and power. The series covers 1,000kW to 2,000kW via three powertrains: diesel-battery hybrid, pure battery, and hydrogen fuel cell. Designed for the harsh climates and rugged haulage demands of Central Asian mining and port railways, the platform offers modular configurations to match diverse operator requirements.

The locomotives deliver five integrated strengths: safety, green performance, efficiency, intelligence, and economy. Fail-safe architecture provides dual-level vehicle and component protection with real-time monitoring and automatic emergency braking. Hybrid units cut annual emissions by 4 tonnes of pollutants and 374 tonnes of CO2-equivalent to planting 34,000 trees-while battery and hydrogen variants achieve zero emissions. Under 3,000-tonne traction, hybrid models exceed 1,100km range, 1.7× conventional units, saving over 45% in fuel. AI voice control, one-button departure, active obstacle avoidance, precision docking, and unmanned operation enhance safety and labor efficiency in remote industrial zones. Platform modularity enables climate-specific customization and extended service intervals, reducing lifetime operating costs.

Tian Jun, Chief Engineer of the National Railway Administration, noted the platform's adaptability to varied scenarios and user needs, confirming its alignment with green rail evolution across Eurasian corridors. Wang Feng, CRRC General Manager, reaffirmed CRRC's commitment to advancing China's transportation-strong, brand-strong, and dual-carbon national strategies, with the Xuankun launch marking a new starting point for systematic, branded, and internationalized development of new-energy locomotives. He stressed that CRRC will continue to break through core technologies, refine full-lifecycle service systems, and deliver reliable Chinese solutions for global low-carbon transportation.

CRRC also showcased more than 30 frontier products, including its benchmark export locomotive for Uzbekistan-a key Central Asian rail project-alongside Lijiang tourist trams, maglev systems, double-deck container flatcars, KM98 heavy-haul coal hopper cars, and new-energy X12 buses. Energy offerings included 6.X storage platforms, "Yunshu 2.0" 3.45MW converters, grid-forming technology, and "Gobi-Desert" wind turbines, paired with the "Zhuolun" industrial AI model for predictive fleet maintenance.

By integrating green traction with intelligent digital services, CRRC is positioning Xuankun as a practical decarbonization pathway for Central Asia's industrial rail networks and cross-border freight routes.

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