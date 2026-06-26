The European power purchase agreement (PPA) market continued its moderate upward trend in May, driven by energy market dynamics and growing interest in contracts combining multiple renewable technologies. According to the latest data from Swiss consultancy Pexapark, the EURO Composite Index closed the month at €44.9 ($51.09)/MWh, up 1.2% from April. Prices increased across all analyzed markets, with Italy leading gains at 2.7%, primarily driven by Cal-27 electricity futures. The Nordic region recorded the second-largest increase, supported by higher gas prices and hydroelectric reserves that remain ...

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