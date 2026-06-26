Researchers at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) have developed a solar thermal energy storage system that enables hot water availability even after sunset by storing solar heat in a phase change material (PCM)-based thermal battery. The technology addresses one of the biggest challenges associated with solar energy-its intermittent availability-and has the potential to reduce dependence on electricity and fossil fuels for water heating applications, according to its creators. Developed by Anita Nene and Rohit Ghadge from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, MIT-WPU, the system combines ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...