In a final determination issued June 23, 2026, the United States Customs and Border Protection agency (CBP) has found that Waaree Energies evaded tariffs placed on solar cells from Vietnam and Malaysia between 2021 and June 23, 2026. Accordingly, the CBP has taken actions to assess anti-dumping tariffs of up to 271.28% on all of Waaree's imported solar modules determined to be subject to the tariffs. In a public version of the notice of determination provided to pv magazine USA, with confidential information removed, the CBP said it would continue to suspend liquidation of the duties owed by ...

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