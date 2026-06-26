Solar plays an outsized role in skills and employment, as the largest growing employer in the energy sector worldwide. pv magazine looks at an investigative report into a European skills provider and digs further into the challenges of training workers for the solar industry. In December 2024, pv magazine reported that 800,000 workers needed to be trained in Europe alone for green tech industries. Two years on, the InnoEnergy Skills Institute featured in that article has been the target of an investigative journalism outlet, while global industrial and geopolitical landscapes have changed dramatically, ...

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