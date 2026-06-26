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WKN: A2ARFC | ISIN: US92047W1018 | Ticker-Symbol: 0V4
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 21:26
35,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
VALVOLINE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALVOLINE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,40035,20008:28
34,40035,20007:30
PR Newswire
26.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
132 Leser
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Valvoline Global Operations: Valvoline Global Operations Accelerates International Growth with Valvoline Arabia Lubricants Company

The new entity combines Valvoline Global's 160 years of innovation and performance leadership to support its global distribution strategy and localized business operations.

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Global Operations, The Original Motor Oil1, worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, today announced the start of commercial business operations for the newly formed Valvoline Arabia Lubricants Company (ValCo).

The launch of ValCo brings together Valvoline Global's portfolio of lubricant technologies, products and technical expertise with localized commercial and functional capabilities to support customers in Saudi Arabia and across the region.

"ValCo represents a significant milestone in our broader global growth strategy, unifying our long-standing legacy of performance and innovation with local market knowledge to more effectively deliver our world-class lubricant solutions," said Samuel Raudales, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Valvoline Global Operations in Europe, Middle East & Africa. "The talented ValCo team will deliver advanced technical capabilities, support regional economic development, and ensure that our portfolio of high-quality products is readily accessible to both consumers and our commercial partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Headquartered in Jeddah, ValCo's offices will serve as Valvoline's regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia as well as its sub-regional hub supporting operations and functions across the Middle East and Africa. The new hub office will house key business functions including sales, marketing, operations, and human resources.

About Valvoline Global Operations
Valvoline Global, the creator of the world's first branded motor oil, is powering the next generation of mobility through innovation for customers in 140+ countries and at more than 80,000 points of distribution. A worldwide leader in future-ready automotive and industrial solutions and best-in-class services for partners around the globe, our legacy of firsts spans 160 years.

With solutions available for every engine and drivetrain, from high-mileage and heavy duty to electric vehicles, Valvoline Global continues to support the automotive sector through various advanced solutions and products, expanding its heat transfer solutions to high performance computing.

Learn more by following us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ValvolineTM is a registered Trademark of Valvoline Global or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks referred to in this article are the property of their respective holders.

1All references to "The Original Motor Oil" in this article is referenced in the context of celebrating Valvoline's heritage as being America's First Motor Oil Brand

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valvoline-global-operations-accelerates-international-growth-with-valvoline-arabia-lubricants-company-302810982.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.