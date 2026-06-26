Defence Holdings Plc - Results of Fundraising

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

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THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS RETAINED AS PART OF THE LAW OF ENGLAND AND WALES ("MAR"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA THE REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

26 June 2026

Defence Holdings PLC

(" ALRT" or the " Company")

Results of Fundraising

Further to the announcement made on 25 June 2026 (the " Launch Announcement"), Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT), the UK's software-led defence technology group is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Placing of 400,000,000 new Ordinary Shares (including strong participation by institutional investors) at the Issue Price of 1 pence per share, raising a total of £4 million in gross proceeds. The Placing was significantly oversubscribed and scaled back.

Settlement of the new Ordinary Shares and Admission are expected to take place on or around 8.00 a.m. on 1 July 2026. The Placing is conditional upon, among other things, Admission (as defined below) becoming effective.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for the 400,000,000 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Equity Shares (Transition) category of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchage's Main Market (" Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passuwith the Ordinary Shares of the Company in issue.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 2,873,485,974 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each, with each share carrying the right to one vote, therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 2,873,485,974. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement (this " Announcement") have the meanings given to them in the Launch Announcement, unless the context provides otherwise.

Andrew Roughan, Chief Executive Officer of Defence Holdings, commented:

"We are delighted with the strong level of institutional and other investor support for this significantly oversubscribed placing, which we see as a clear endorsement of Defence Holdings' strategy and operating model. The additional capital will enable us to accelerate execution of our strategic playbook, pursue further high - value opportunities across our defence portfolio and deepen our participation in the UK and European defence technology ecosystem at a time of unprecedented demand for innovative, software - led capability.

For further information please contact:

Defence Holdings plc Director, Andrew Roughan Defence Holdings PLC Tel: +44 (0)20 3855 5551 Email: press@defencetechnologies.com Sole Bookrunner and Broker - Fortified Securities Guy Wheatley Tel: +44 (0) 20 3411 7773 Email: guy.wheatley@fortifiedsecurities.com

About ALRT:

Headquartered in London, Defence Holdings PLC is a publicly listed company trading under the stock ticker (ALRT) dedicated to delivering high-performance defence and security solutions for the UK and European markets. Leveraging deep capital-markets expertise and a network of technology partners, the Company intends to develop and acquire advanced sensors, AI-driven analytics, secure communications and autonomous platforms that enhance the operational advantage of its customers across land, sea, air, space and cyber domains. The Company's shares are listed on the Main Market (Equity Shares (Transition) category) of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ALRT and US OTC Market under the ticker: ALRDF.

https://www.defencetechnologies.com

Notice to Distributors

This Announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the district of Columbia (collectively, the " United States")). This Announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

Notice to overseas persons

This Announcement does not constitute, or form part of, a prospectus relating to the Company, nor does it constitute or contain any invitation or offer to any person, or any public offer, to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire any shares in the Company or advise persons to do so in any jurisdiction, nor shall it, or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or as an inducement to enter into any contract or commitment with the Company.

This Announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Japan or the Republic of South Africa or any jurisdiction into which the publication or distribution would be unlawful. This Announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire shares in the capital of the Company in Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful or require preparation of any prospectus or other offer documentation or would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this Announcement comes are required by the Company to inform themselves about, and to observe, such restrictions.

Forward Looking Statements

This Announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "anticipates", "targets", "aims", "continues", "expects", "intends", "hopes", "may", "will", "would", "could" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include matters that are not facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this Announcement and include statements regarding the Directors' beliefs or current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this Announcement.

General

Neither the content of the Company's website (or any other website) nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) or any previous Announcement made by the Company is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Fortified Securities (a trading name of Riverfort Global Capital Limited) (" Fortified"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting as Broker to the Company in connection with the Placing. Fortified will not be responsible to any person other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Fortified or for providing advice to any other person in connection with the Placing or any other acquisition of shares in the Company. Fortified is not making any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the contents of this Announcement. Fortified has not authorised the contents of, or any part of, this Announcement, and no liability whatsoever is accepted by Fortified for the accuracy of any information, or opinions contained in this Announcement or for the omission of any material information, save that nothing shall limit the liability of Fortified for its own fraud.

Shard Capital Partners LLP (" Shard"), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting as settlement agent in connection with the Placing. Shard will not be responsible to any person other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Shard or for providing advice to any other person in connection with the Placing or any other acquisition of shares in the Company. Shard is not making any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the contents of this Announcement. Shard has not authorised the contents of, or any part of, this Announcement, and no liability whatsoever is accepted by Shard for the accuracy of any information, or opinions contained in this Announcement or for the omission of any material information, save that nothing shall limit the liability of Shard for its own fraud.

No statement in this Announcement is intended to be a profit forecast and no statement in this Announcement should be interpreted to mean that the earnings per share of the Company for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings per share of the Company.