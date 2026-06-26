Spanish photovoltaic tracker manufacturer Axial has unveiled a new generation of single-row solar trackers designed for utility-scale projects, with higher power density and increasingly optimized construction configurations at the Smarter E trade show in Munich, Germany, this week. According to the company, Titan system addresses structural changes in the solar sector, including the trend toward larger project sizes, the adoption of large-format PV modules, and ongoing pressure to reduce the levelized cost of energy (LCOE). Axial says the tracker's long-row architecture enables configurations ...

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