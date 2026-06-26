The University of New South Wales (UNSW) Canberra, with Sydney-headquartered clean tech companies Voltval and JT Solar Technology, is conducting a Sydney-based pilot study to deploy and test an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered modular power portal system (MPPS) to improve energy flow between apartments. Answering the need of 2.5 million Australian apartment dwellers nationwide, including one in three in NSW where just 3.5% of apartment dwellers have access to rooftop solar, and regulatory hurdles render plug-in balcony solar systems illegal, the pilot is using an MPPS developed by Voltval ...

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