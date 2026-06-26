Ebooster Solar Solutions Global, an R&D and innovation engineering firm based in Murcia specializing in energy efficiency, has completed the technical development and field validation of its Ebooster device. Francisco José Arévalo, the company's CEO, told pv magazine that the device is designed to optimize energy capture and output without altering installed surface area or the generator's structural configuration. Technical documentation reports production increases of up to 40% under real operating conditions, based on comparisons of daily generation curves with and without the device. The ...

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