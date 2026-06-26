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WKN: A0JME4 | ISIN: IT0003317945 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
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PR Newswire
26.06.2026 08:36 Uhr
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Nice SpA: Nice finalizes a €370 million transaction to support its organic and acquisition-driven growth plan

The resources will support the completion of strategic acquisitions and future investments in innovation and internationalization

TREVISO, Italy, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nice, a global leader in Smart Living solutions, announces the completion of a €370 million transaction designed to support the Group's organic and acquisition-driven growth, while also optimizing its financial structure.

The transaction, structured as a Senior Facilities Agreement, was financed by a pool of 11 leading Italian and international financial institutions, led by BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank and Mediobanca as Global Coordinators. The pool also included BNL BNP Paribas, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Crédit Agricole Italia, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo (IMI CIB Division), Monte dei Paschi di Siena and UniCredit, with Banco BPM acting as Agent Bank. Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank also acted as Hedge Coordinator.

The resources will be used to strengthen the international presence of the Nice Group, with a particular focus on completing future strategic acquisitions and developing new technological solutions. The Group currently has more than 2,000 people worldwide, 29 operating offices, 13 research and development centers, 14 production plants and a commercial presence in more than 100 countries. In recent years, Nice has consolidated its presence in key global markets and significantly expanded its product portfolio. The new financing represents a further step in the company's development path and will enable it to accelerate the investments planned in its industrial plan.

"This transaction provides us with the resources needed to support a new phase of growth and strengthen our positioning in international markets," said Lauro Buoro, Founder and Chairman of Nice. "The confidence shown by the banking system confirms the solidity of our business model and our future prospects."

As part of the transaction, Legance and Gianni & Origoni (GOP) acted as legal advisors to the Company and the lending institutions, respectively.

For more information about Nice, visit www.niceforyou.com

Nice
Founded in the early 1990s, Nice is a global leader in Smart Living solutions. Through a fully integrated ecosystem, Nice offers solutions for home and building automation, access control, gate and garage door automation, solar shading, parking management, security systems, and audio/video technologies, helping to create connected, sustainable, and easy-to-live environments. Nice has embarked on a strategic path of expansion and broadening of its portfolio of connected solutions and platforms, offering a wide choice of customizable solutions and ease of use for end consumers. This is complemented by the strengthening and expansion in high-growth-potential markets, as well as renewed branding activities to compete in new market segments. Today, Nice relies on an organization of more than 2,000 people across 5 continents, bringing together a rich mix of skills and diverse cultures, along with 13 R&D centers and 14 production plants serving partners and customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, www.niceforyou.com.

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Nice Global Press Contact??
Valentina Ghirardi
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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nice-finalizes-a-370-million-transaction-to-support-its-organic-and-acquisition-driven-growth-plan-302810675.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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