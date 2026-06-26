Silver prices fell to approximately $57 per ounce (oz) today, extending a sharp downward trend that began after mid-June, following a prior period in which the market had repeatedly stabilized around a perceived support floor near $70/oz. That price range held for a while and kept trading relatively stable, but once it broke, the market moved clearly lower. Selling picked up after that, leading to a steady drop in prices down toward $60/oz. "The price drop was mainly due to renewed uncertainty with hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve's decision continuing to push real yields and the US dollar higher, ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
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