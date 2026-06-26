Silver prices fell to approximately $57 per ounce (oz) today, extending a sharp downward trend that began after mid-June, following a prior period in which the market had repeatedly stabilized around a perceived support floor near $70/oz. That price range held for a while and kept trading relatively stable, but once it broke, the market moved clearly lower. Selling picked up after that, leading to a steady drop in prices down toward $60/oz. "The price drop was mainly due to renewed uncertainty with hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve's decision continuing to push real yields and the US dollar higher, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...