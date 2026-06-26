Holiston Media Ltd: Holiston Media Announce Online Money Award 2026 Winners

LONDON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following thousands of verified votes and a record number of nominations, the winners of the Online Money Awards 2026 have now been revealed.
Organised by financial awards leader, Holiston Media, in collaboration with The Armchair Trader, The Online Money Awards have once again paid tribute to the market's top-performing investment, trading and publicly-listed businesses; championing service, product innovation, low-cost access to the markets, ease of investing & trading and comprehensive market research tools in the online financial sectors.
Voted for by the UK's most influential private investors and traders, this year's roll-call of winners have proven time and again why they stand head and shoulders above others.
Investing Categories
Winners
Best Active ETF Provider
Xtrackers by DWS
Best Advisory Service
Quilter
Best Customer Service
interactive investor
Best ETF Newcomer
Schroders
Best ETF Provider
WisdomTree
Best Investment Platform
Wealthify
Best Investment Trust for Growth
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc
Best Investment Trust for Income
Aberdeen Equity Income Trust plc
Best Overall Fund Group
Aberdeen Group plc
Best Overall Investment Trust Group
Schroders
Best Passive ETF Provider
VanEck
Best SIPP Provider
Charles Stanley Direct
Best Stocks and Shares ISA Provider
MEXEM
Trading Categories
Winners
Best AI Trading Tools
Pepperstone
Best CFD Provider
IG
Best Forex Provider
FxPro
Best Multi-Asset Broker
FxPro
Best Overall Trading Platform
Spreadex Trading
Best Spread Betting Provider
Trade Nation
Best Trading Tools
FxPro
Listed Business Categories
Winners
AIM Market Company of the Year
80 Mile plc
Main Market Company of the Year
Rolls Royce plc
Comments Holiston Media director, Archie Humphries, "For five years The Online Money Awards have shone a light on the very best in the business, offering a credible recognition system, which transparently promotes the best companies available to active investors and traders. We congratulate all of this year's very worthy winners."
The Online Money Awards are organised in conjunction with The Armchair Trader, a highly experienced team of writers, each with a minimum 20-year track record in the market. The Armchair Trader now attracts more than 60,000 unique visitors per month. The Online Money Awards 2026 were supported by Trade Nation.
To find out more about the Online Money Awards and to download the official winners supplement, please visit https://www.onlinemoneyawards.com/
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