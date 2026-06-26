Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tagebau oder Tiefsee-Bergbau: Für welchen Fußabdruck entscheidet sich die Welt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Holiston Media Ltd: Holiston Media Announce Online Money Award 2026 Winners

LONDON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following thousands of verified votes and a record number of nominations, the winners of the Online Money Awards 2026 have now been revealed.

Organised by financial awards leader, Holiston Media, in collaboration with The Armchair Trader, The Online Money Awards have once again paid tribute to the market's top-performing investment, trading and publicly-listed businesses; championing service, product innovation, low-cost access to the markets, ease of investing & trading and comprehensive market research tools in the online financial sectors.

Voted for by the UK's most influential private investors and traders, this year's roll-call of winners have proven time and again why they stand head and shoulders above others.

Investing Categories

Winners

Best Active ETF Provider

Xtrackers by DWS

Best Advisory Service

Quilter

Best Customer Service

interactive investor

Best ETF Newcomer

Schroders

Best ETF Provider

WisdomTree

Best Investment Platform

Wealthify

Best Investment Trust for Growth

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc

Best Investment Trust for Income

Aberdeen Equity Income Trust plc

Best Overall Fund Group

Aberdeen Group plc

Best Overall Investment Trust Group

Schroders

Best Passive ETF Provider

VanEck

Best SIPP Provider

Charles Stanley Direct

Best Stocks and Shares ISA Provider

MEXEM



Trading Categories

Winners

Best AI Trading Tools

Pepperstone

Best CFD Provider

IG

Best Forex Provider

FxPro

Best Multi-Asset Broker

FxPro

Best Overall Trading Platform

Spreadex Trading

Best Spread Betting Provider

Trade Nation

Best Trading Tools

FxPro



Listed Business Categories

Winners

AIM Market Company of the Year

80 Mile plc

Main Market Company of the Year

Rolls Royce plc

Comments Holiston Media director, Archie Humphries, "For five years The Online Money Awards have shone a light on the very best in the business, offering a credible recognition system, which transparently promotes the best companies available to active investors and traders. We congratulate all of this year's very worthy winners."

The Online Money Awards are organised in conjunction with The Armchair Trader, a highly experienced team of writers, each with a minimum 20-year track record in the market. The Armchair Trader now attracts more than 60,000 unique visitors per month. The Online Money Awards 2026 were supported by Trade Nation.

To find out more about the Online Money Awards and to download the official winners supplement, please visit https://www.onlinemoneyawards.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/holiston-media-announce-online-money-award-2026-winners-302799392.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.