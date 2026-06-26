Holiston Media Ltd: Holiston Media Announce Online Money Award 2026 Winners

LONDON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following thousands of verified votes and a record number of nominations, the winners of the Online Money Awards 2026 have now been revealed.

Organised by financial awards leader, Holiston Media, in collaboration with The Armchair Trader, The Online Money Awards have once again paid tribute to the market's top-performing investment, trading and publicly-listed businesses; championing service, product innovation, low-cost access to the markets, ease of investing & trading and comprehensive market research tools in the online financial sectors.

Voted for by the UK's most influential private investors and traders, this year's roll-call of winners have proven time and again why they stand head and shoulders above others.

Investing Categories Winners Best Active ETF Provider Xtrackers by DWS Best Advisory Service Quilter Best Customer Service interactive investor Best ETF Newcomer Schroders Best ETF Provider WisdomTree Best Investment Platform Wealthify Best Investment Trust for Growth JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc Best Investment Trust for Income Aberdeen Equity Income Trust plc Best Overall Fund Group Aberdeen Group plc Best Overall Investment Trust Group Schroders Best Passive ETF Provider VanEck Best SIPP Provider Charles Stanley Direct Best Stocks and Shares ISA Provider MEXEM



Trading Categories Winners Best AI Trading Tools Pepperstone Best CFD Provider IG Best Forex Provider FxPro Best Multi-Asset Broker FxPro Best Overall Trading Platform Spreadex Trading Best Spread Betting Provider Trade Nation Best Trading Tools FxPro



Listed Business Categories Winners AIM Market Company of the Year 80 Mile plc Main Market Company of the Year Rolls Royce plc

Comments Holiston Media director, Archie Humphries, "For five years The Online Money Awards have shone a light on the very best in the business, offering a credible recognition system, which transparently promotes the best companies available to active investors and traders. We congratulate all of this year's very worthy winners."

The Online Money Awards are organised in conjunction with The Armchair Trader, a highly experienced team of writers, each with a minimum 20-year track record in the market. The Armchair Trader now attracts more than 60,000 unique visitors per month. The Online Money Awards 2026 were supported by Trade Nation.

To find out more about the Online Money Awards and to download the official winners supplement, please visit https://www.onlinemoneyawards.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/holiston-media-announce-online-money-award-2026-winners-302799392.html