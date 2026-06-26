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PR Newswire
26.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
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ZOE Energy Storage Makes Strong Return to Intersolar Europe 2026 for Consecutive Year, Showcasing Full-Scenario AI-Driven Smart Energy Solutions

MUNICH, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOE Energy Storage, a global BNEF Tier 1 energy storage solution provider, marks its consecutive appearance at Intersolar Europe 2026 with a renewed strategic positioning as an "AI-driven, full life-cycle distributed energy solution provider." The company showcased its Z-BOX full-scenario smart ESS powered by ZOE AI-EMS, released a Microgrid Application White Paper and green financing solutions, and secured multiple project signings during the show.

At the core of its exhibition, ZOE addressed key challenges in Europe's energy transition - revenue uncertainty, operational complexity, and inefficient asset management - by presenting its proprietary Z AI-EMS and its core engine, ZOE PowerBrain. Unlike conventional EMS, Z AI-EMS features a cloud-edge collaborative architecture that transforms energy storage from passive hardware into intelligent digital assets.

ZOE presented its full-scenario product lineup, covering commercial & industrial, utility-scale, and microgrid scenarios-powered by the seamless-integrated Z AI-EMS intelligent strategy for optimized performance, less risk and more revenue, addressing diverse applications including energy arbitrage, demand charge management, and PV-storage synergy etc.

To accelerate C&I project deployment, ZOE launched a 0% interest flexible financing program in partnership with DLL Financial Solutions Partner, reducing upfront investment barriers for European clients and enabling faster project rollout.

On the manufacturing front, ZOE highlighted ZOEPLUS, a joint venture with Energy Pro Hungary-The partnership brings together ZOE's advanced ESS technologies with Energy Pro's European engineering and manufacturing expertise. ZOEPLUS plans to build two production facilities in Hungary and Saudi Arabia, this dual-site footprint further strengthens its local production and global supply chain, enabling fast and stable delivery across key global markets.

During the show, ZOE secured multiple project orders and signed a strategic ESG partnership with TÜV Rheinland, committing to deeper collaboration on sustainability and governance practices as the company scales its global operations.

"We are proud to present not only our technology but also the partnerships and financial solutions that make clean energy more accessible," said Jason Huang, Chairman of ZOE Energy Group. "This year, we have fully integrated AI into our energy storage business, our logic is clear: storage as the foundation, AI at the core, and scenario-driven solutions that deliver real value, we are building a truly global and responsible energy storage ecosystem."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoe-energy-storage-makes-strong-return-to-intersolar-europe-2026-for-consecutive-year-showcasing-full-scenario-ai-driven-smart-energy-solutions-302811597.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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