Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ official list notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) official list notice 26-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 26/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc GraniteShares 3x Long SpaceX Daily ETP Securities due 25/06/2076; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3415294XXX -- securities GraniteShares 3x Short SpaceX Daily ETP Securities due 25/06/2076; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3415294XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Africa Finance Corporation 5.375% Senior Unsecured Notes due 23/06/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 each in excess securities XS3296851XXX -- thereof) Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 27.00% Notes due 26/09/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3423985XXX -- ARS100,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC European Barrier Reverse Convertible Equity Linked Securities linked to FTSE 100 Securitised XS3328695XXX -- INDEX due 26/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 5.05% Notes due 17/06/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3406842XXX -- NOK2,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Redemption Notes due 26/06/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 each in excess securities XS3349964XXX -- thereof) 9.54% Interest and Equity Linked Redemption Notes due 26/06/2028; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 each in securities XS3361607XXX -- excess thereof)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 433523 EQS News ID: 2354306 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 26, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)