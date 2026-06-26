Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - SEER Robotics (Shanghai Seer Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.) today announced that it completed its Hong Kong listing on June 24, 2026, and presented its embodied intelligent robotics portfolio at AUTOMATE 2026 in Chicago and CeMAT Australia 2026 in Melbourne.

The exhibitions featured SEER Robotics' Robot Brain-enabled automation platforms, robot controllers, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), intelligent forklifts, humanoid robots, and related solutions for manufacturing and logistics environments.





Photo Caption: SEER Robotics' humanoid robot demonstrates material handling operations in an industrial warehouse environment.

Photo Source: SEER Robotics.

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Together, these technologies reflect SEER Robotics' Robot Brain + Open Platform approach to coordinating heterogeneous robots through a unified software architecture. The company presented how its systems can support material handling, storage, delivery, fleet dispatching, and autonomous inspection workflows across industrial sites.





Photo Caption: A range of SEER Robotics' intelligent robotics solutions, including autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), intelligent forklifts, humanoid robots, and Robot Brain-enabled automation platforms.

Photo Source: SEER Robotics.

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AUTOMATE 2026

At AUTOMATE 2026, SEER Robotics showcased closed-loop smart logistics applications for North American manufacturing and warehousing environments. The demonstrations included reach trucks for narrow-aisle, high-bay warehousing and pallet trucks designed for US-standard closed pallets, along with coordinated workflows for material movement and workstation delivery.





Photo Caption: SEER Robotics showcases its intelligent robotics solutions at AUTOMATE 2026 in Chicago.

Photo Source: SEER Robotics.

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CeMAT Australia 2026

At CeMAT Australia 2026 in Melbourne, SEER Robotics presented automation solutions for warehouses seeking to improve operational efficiency without broad infrastructure reconstruction. Demonstrations at the booth included coordinated reach truck and lifting robot workflows covering high-bay storage, material handling, and workstation delivery.





Photo Caption: Visitors explore the SEER Robotics booth at CeMAT Australia 2026 in Melbourne.

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Hong Kong Listing

The company's Hong Kong listing marks a corporate milestone for SEER Robotics as it continues to support customers in manufacturing and logistics markets worldwide.

Following the listing, SEER Robotics said it will continue to invest in Robot Brain technologies, Open Platform development, and international customer support for industrial automation applications.





Photo Caption: SEER Robotics Founder and CEO Zhao Yue speaks during the company's Hong Kong listing ceremony on June 24, 2026.

Photo Source: SEER Robotics.

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About SEER Robotics

SEER Robotics (Shanghai Seer Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.), founded in 2020, is a globally leading platform-based embodied intelligent robotics company. The company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 24, 2026. It is ranked No.1 in global intelligent robot controller shipments for three consecutive years, and offers one of the most comprehensive robot portfolios in the industry, spanning controllers, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and embodied intelligent robots.

Source: SEER Robotics

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Source: Kinfoome Presswire