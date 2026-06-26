DJ Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc (RIOU) Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.3415 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14014399 CODE: RIOU ISIN: LU1900066XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOU Sequence No.: 433563 EQS News ID: 2354538 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)