DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXU) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 67.6319 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16177413 CODE: EMXU ISIN: LU2345046XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2345046XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXU Sequence No.: 433591 EQS News ID: 2354594 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)