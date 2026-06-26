DJ Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc (MWRU) Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 176.9566 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 89291172 CODE: MWRU ISIN: IE000BI8OXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000BI8OXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRU Sequence No.: 433573 EQS News ID: 2354558 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)