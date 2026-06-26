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WKN: A1W4QF | ISIN: NL0010558797 | Ticker-Symbol: OIC
Tradegate
26.06.26 | 10:00
4,010 Euro
+0,10 % +0,004
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OCI NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCI NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9944,00810:02
3,9924,01210:02
PR Newswire
26.06.2026 09:48 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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OCI Global: OCI N.V. statement regarding Oceanwood Capital

AMSTERDAM, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (Euronext: OCI) confirms that it has received the attached letters from Oceanwood Capital Management LLP ("Oceanwood"), a shareholder in the Company, which are published at Oceanwood's request with its consent.

The views, statements and opinions expressed in these letters are those of Oceanwood alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of OCI N.V., its Board of Directors or management. OCI N.V. has not independently verified the contents of these materials and does not accept any responsibility or liability for their accuracy or completeness.

The publication of these letters is provided for transparency purposes only and should not be taken as an endorsement by OCI N.V. of any statements or positions expressed therein.

OCI N.V. will continue to provide updates to the market in accordance with its regulatory disclosure obligations.

Annex I- Oceanwood Capital Management correspondence dated 24 June 2026

Annex II - Oceanwood Capital Management correspondence dated 22 June 2026

ABOUT OCI GLOBAL

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000869/OCI_N_V.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000170/OCI_Global_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oci-nv-statement-regarding-oceanwood-capital-302811653.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.