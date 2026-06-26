DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (KLMG) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2026 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 8.672 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 821704 CODE: KLMG ISIN: LU1563455XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563455XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: KLMG Sequence No.: 433679 EQS News ID: 2354772 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2026 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)