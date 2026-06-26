DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist (U71G) Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2026 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 86.2389 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 488746 CODE: U71G ISIN: LU1407888XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: U71G Sequence No.: 433645 EQS News ID: 2354704 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2026 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)