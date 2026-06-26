As the U.S. solar PV sector prepares for significant investments into new manufacturing and materials supply facilities in the coming years, the question of technology-leadership for silicon-based production will be closely monitored. Which companies will build new solar cell manufacturing capacity that is grounded in process flow ownership and R&D activities? Which companies will default to turn-key lines from third-party vendors? Moreover, what will be the role of PV equipment suppliers in enabling the U.S. to have technology leadership in the PV industry? This article explains why the investments ...

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