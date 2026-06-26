Free-On-Board China TOPCon cells declined for a fourth consecutive week pressured by high inventories, weaker upstream wafer prices and manufacturers' push to increase sales amid soft end-user demand. According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on June 23, FOB China TOPCon M10 cell prices fell 2.44% to $0.0440/W. FOB China 210R cell prices averaged $0.0450/W, down 2.17%. Trade sources said inventory pressure in the cell segment has intensified in recent weeks, with upstream production expected to increase in the second half of 2026 even as module demand remained weak. Polysilicon ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...