Chinese inverter and storage system manufacturer Sungrow has unveiled this its new PowerHarbor all-in-one battery inverter for residential applications at the Smarter E trade show in Munich, Germany. "This is Sungrow's first all-in-one product for the residential segment," the company's Team Leader for EU Solar/Storage, Andrea Polini, told pv magazine. "A key innovation of this new system lies in its modular battery architecture. Unlike previous Sungrow battery systems, where modules were connected in series and functioned as a single dependent unit, each module in the new design is equipped ...

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