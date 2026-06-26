Expanding SureWerx's Global Portfolio with Leading Work-at-Height and Confined Space Safety Solutions

SureWerx, a leading global provider of safety, tool equipment products, announced today that it has acquired Genesi S.r.l. Terms were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260626881708/en/

Based in Bergamo, Italy, Genesi is a leading provider of safety solutions for work-at-height and confined space solutions. For more than 20 years, Genesi has built its reputation on a customer-centered approach, combining innovative, high-quality products with engineering expertise, training, services, maintenance and after-sales support to help protect workers in high-risk environments. Its portfolio includes fall protection systems, horizontal and vertical lifelines, anchor points, guardrails, ladders, access solutions, and confined space safety systems. Guided by the belief that there is no protection without knowledge, Genesi is committed to advancing safety culture and helping workers return home safely every day.

This acquisition further strengthens SureWerx's fall protection platform and enhances its ability to deliver integrated work-at-height and confined space safety solutions to customers across Europe and North America.

"We are excited to welcome Genesi S.r.l. to SureWerx a strong strategic addition that expands our work-at-height, confined space and rescue solutions for customers in Europe and soon, North America," said Scott Dowell, CEO of SureWerx. "Genesi brings market-leading expertise in confined space entry, rescue and fall protection systems. Together with Fall Safe's trusted portfolio of harnesses, SRLs, lanyards, and anchors, this acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver a more complete, integrated range of high-performance fall protection solutions across multiple segments and geographies."

"Genesi's mission has always been clear: to design and produce state-of-the-art fall arrest systems, complementing them with excellent training through the Genesi Academy," said Simone Cornali, founder of Genesi. "Our goal is to integrate products, services, and training to protect people's lives and spread the safety culture, so that every worker can return home safe and sound. We are excited to partner with SureWerx, a company that shares our values and our commitment to protection at height and in confined spaces. SureWerx's global reach, strong channel partnerships, and deep fall protection expertise will help accelerate Genesi's growth in Europe and beyond while advancing our shared mission to make high-risk work safer."

About SureWerx

Co-headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and Elgin, Illinois, SureWerx is a leading global manufacturer of professional safety products, tools, and equipment. SureWerx markets its safety products under multiple brands, including Jackson Safety, Sellstrom, Pioneer, PeakWorks, ADA Solutions, Armor Tile, Access Tile, Due North, K1 Series, Avenger, Nautilus, MEGAComfort, NEOS, Oberon, FALL SAFE,and Reliance Fall Protection

SureWerx provides global access to its brands through a broad distributor network serving the industrial, construction, safety, electrical, utilities, resources, transportation, automotive aftermarket, and food production markets. For more information, visit www.surewerx.com.

About Genesi S.r.l.

Headquartered in Bergamo, Italy, and founded in June 2006, Genesi provides end-to-end safety solutions for work-at-height and confined space applications, including preliminary site analysis, customized system design, production, installation, maintenance, training, and after-sales support. Education and training are central to Genesi's philosophy because there is no protection without knowledge. For more information, visit www.genesiprotection.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260626881708/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Tim Thompson, SureWerx Global Snr Director/GM Fall Protection, tthompson@surewerx.com