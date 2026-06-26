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PR Newswire
26.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
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KAIFA Showcases Full-Stack Energy Storage Solutions at The Smarter E Europe 2026

As Europe's renewable energy transition continues to accelerate, the market's power grid faces a growing number of challenges, ranging from increased peak-shaving pressure, compatibility issues between legacy and new grid infrastructure, and greater operational complexity.

Building on its extensive expertise in the European energy market, KAIFA's EcoSave integrated energy storage solutions combine DC cabinets, commercial & industrial (C&I) and utility-scale systems, medium-voltage integrated equipment, and energy management units (EMU) into one-stop solutions deployable in applications ranging from distributed C&I to grid use.

For C&I applications, KAIFA's modular DC cabinet enables flexible capacity expansion and supports applications including self-consumption, peak-valley arbitrage, and backup power. The system integrates liquid cooling, six-tier safety protection, and AI monitoring, and supports seamless on/off-grid switching to ensure stable power supply for critical loads in complex environments.

For utility-scale applications, KAIFA's integrated grid-level storage and medium-voltage solutions are compliant with CE and IEC standards and designed to support grid stability and improve renewable energy utilization.

A major highlight of this year's exhibition was KAIFA's integrated trading-oriented EMS platform. Built on a cloud-edge-device architecture, the platform integrates advanced metering, AI-based forecasting and decision-making, intelligent dispatch, and cross-site asset management. It also supports virtual power plant aggregation and millisecond-level responses, adapting to dynamic pricing mechanisms to enhance asset performance.

Through the EMS platform, KAIFA is extending its scope of services beyond standalone hardware into a full-stack suite encompassing data acquisition, intelligent control, and electricity trading, enabling operators to lower deployment costs, deliver more predictable investment returns, and streamline asset operations through support services.

With over 30 years in smart metering and energy solutions, KAIFA operates an end-to-end value chain spanning research & development, manufacturing, standardized delivery, and on-site maintenance. Through comprehensive solutions and technology, KAIFA is supporting energy partners worldwide to expand and scale their use of energy storage and renewable energy systems.

https://youtu.be/R_4K39hYaBw

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kaifa-showcases-full-stack-energy-storage-solutions-at-the-smarter-e-europe-2026-302811666.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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