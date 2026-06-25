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WKN: A3EJGH | ISIN: FR001400J770 | Ticker-Symbol: AFR0
Tradegate
26.06.26 | 10:49
13,870 Euro
+0,14 % +0,020
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,96013,98011:00
13,94513,96010:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 18:36 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Air France-KLM Announces the Successful Issuance of €500 Million Senior Notes under Its EMTN Program

Paris, 25 June 2026

Air France-KLM Announces the Successful Issuance of €500 Million Senior Notes under Its EMTN Program

Air France-KLM today successfully priced €500 million of Senior Unsecured Notes under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Program.

The notes have a 5-year maturity and carry a fixed annual coupon of 4.250% (with a yield of 4.318%).

The net proceeds from the transaction will primarily be used for general corporate purposes. This refinancing further supports Air France-KLM's ongoing balance sheet optimization by simplifying its capital structure, reducing funding costs, and increasing the proportion of senior debt in its capital structure.

The successful completion of this transaction further demonstrates investor confidence in Air France-KLM's credit quality and strategic direction.

The Group's long-term debt is rated BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch Ratings.

BNP Paribas, Citi and Crédit Agricole CIB acted as Global Coordinators, while Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, ICBC, Santander and SMBC acted as Joint Active Bookrunners.

Investor Relations

Michiel KlinkersLoulou de Winter

michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com loulou-de.winter@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.