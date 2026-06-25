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WKN: A422F7 | ISIN: US2825641036 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.06.26 | 21:59
9,860 US-Dollar
+0,10 % +0,010
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EIKON THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EIKON THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 22:18 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eikon Therapeutics, Inc.: Eikon Therapeutics to Join the Russell 3000 Index

MILLBRAE, Calif., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eikon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIKN) ("Eikon"), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs, today announced that it will be added to the broad-market Russell 3000 Index following the annual reconstitution, effective after the US market closes on June 26, 2026.

The Russell US Indexes, from mega cap to microcap, serve as leading benchmarks for institutional investors. The modular index construction allows investors to track current and historical market performance by specific market segment or investment style (growth/value/defensive/dynamic). The Russell 3000 Index measures the performance of approximately 3,000 stocks, designed to represent 98% of the investable US equity market, and includes large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap US equities. Like all Russell Indexes, the Russell 3000 is fully reconstituted each year in June (and will be subject to semi-annual reconstitution beginning in December 2026) to ensure accurate reflection of the targeted market segment.

About Eikon Therapeutics
Eikon is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. Eikon's initial focus is oncology, where it is advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need that could eventually become critical medicines for the treatment of various cancers. Eikon deploys its technology platform, including its proprietary single molecule tracking system, to develop internally-derived novel therapies, while also leveraging the deep expertise of its management team to in-license promising assets. Eikon's vision is to become a generational leader, by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster. For more information, visit www.eikontx.com.

Forward-Looking/Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements for this purpose. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the therapeutic potential, safety, and efficacy of Eikon's product candidates; the timing for anticipated data readouts; expected milestones and business objectives for 2026 and beyond; and other statements regarding Eikon's future operations, financial performance, financial position, prospects, objectives, strategies and other future events.

These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements including, among others: our limited operating history; our significant net losses incurred since inception and the likelihood of incurring additional losses for the foreseeable future; our need for substantial additional funding; the early stage of development of many of our product candidates and the possibility that our product candidates may fail in development; our dependence on the success of our current product candidates; our ability to leverage our technology platform to enable more informed drug research and development; legal and regulatory risks; intellectual property-related risks; and those risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Eikon's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 11, 2026, and in other public filings with the SEC in the future.

As a result, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Eikon undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investors
Alfred "Freddie" Bowie, Ph.D., CFO
ir@eikontx.com

Media
Colin Sanford
colin@bioscribe.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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