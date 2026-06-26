798 Art District: Beijing Art Season 2026 Concludes with Record Public Engagement

BEIJING, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing Art Season 2026 concluded on June 15 after nearly one month of exhibitions, forums, performances, and public programs across the city. Under the theme "Art Gathers in Beijing, Harmony Embraces All," the Art Season united hundreds of cultural institutions from more than 20 countries, presenting over 400 events that attracted 1.269 million visits to the 798 Art District alone. The festival generated more than 7 billion media impressions and generated more than RMB 10 million in cultural consumption, hospitality, retail and dining.

A major achievement of this year's festival was the integration of Beijing's primary gallery and secondary auction markets. Gallery Weekend Beijing marked its 10th anniversary with 61 exhibitions and over 20 public programs, while Beijing Dangdai Art Fair brought together 144 exhibitors from 22 countries and 49 cities. Together with four auction houses recording nearly RMB 500 million in sales, the Art Season further consolidated Beijing's position as a leading global art market.

International cultural exchange remained a defining feature of the Art Season. Artists and institutions from more than 20 countries participated through exhibitions and public programs, including a children's art exhibition jointly initiated by UNESCO, the CICC Foundation and the China Green Carbon Foundation. The China-Georgia Cultural Exchange Day, co-hosted by 798 Art District, the Ministry of Culture of Georgia and the Embassy of Georgia in China, celebrated cross-cultural dialogue through performances and exhibitions, while senior cultural officials from Brazil visited 798 for cultural exchange and cooperation.

For the first time, Beijing Art Season also mobilized major state-owned enterprises and public institutions, expanding art beyond museum walls to innovation parks, business districts and public parks. Digital art installations and outdoor sculpture projects transformed the city into an open cultural landscape, bringing contemporary art closer to everyday life. New initiatives such as NFC-enabled souvenir tickets and integrated cultural tourism programs further encouraged public participation and expanded cultural consumption.

Building on this momentum, 798 Art District will continue to strengthen Beijing's role as an international cultural destination by connecting global artistic resources, fostering deeper connections between art, commerce and everyday life, and creating new opportunities for international cultural exchange and public participation.

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