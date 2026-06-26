BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights (Correction)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

The following announcement replaces the total voting rights announcement released to the market on 25 June 2026. The issued share capital figure announced on 25 June 2026 included treasury shares. To confirm, the issued share capital of the company consists of 49,092,790 (which excludes 10,645,731 ordinary shares held in treasury).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 549300MS535KC2WH4082



CORRECTION: Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

Following the completion of the tender offer and in conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 24 June 2026 its issued share capital consisted of 49,092,790 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each, carrying one vote per share (ordinary shares held in treasury: 10,645,731).

Shareholders should use 49,092,790 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact:

Graham Venables

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 649 3432

Date: 25 June 2026