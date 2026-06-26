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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 10:34 Uhr
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Sigenergy Secures Over 20 GWh in Global Energy Storage Agreements at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy (06656.HK), a leading provider of smart solar and energy storage solutions, concluded a landmark exhibition at Intersolar Europe 2026. Powered by its "AI in All" strategy, the company secured strategic agreements with global partners across Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. These milestones totaled an extraordinary capacity of over 20 GWh, signaling a new era of AI-driven, full-scenario energy transition.

To deepen channel synergy and localized market support, Sigenergy secured a massive 5 GWh distribution agreement with Energy Spurt, focusing on Australia and key APAC markets. This momentum also drove a wave of additional distribution contracts ranging between 1 GWh and 3 GWh across Europe, Africa, and APAC, reflecting deep market confidence in Sigenergy's long-term collaborative value.

Sigenergy

Beyond distribution, Sigenergy's full-scenario solutions saw a massive surge in project demand as customers shifted from single equipment procurement to comprehensive system capabilities. In the C&I sector, the company captured landmark 1 GWh agreements in Central and Eastern Europe using its SigenStack and SigenCube systems, which are tailored for enterprise energy optimization and peak-valley arbitrage.

In the residential market, the new-generation SigenStor Neo all-in-one energy storage solution delivered a complete home energy ecosystem. By seamlessly linking with the SigenFlux heat pump, Sigen EVAC G2 smart charger, SigenMicro microinverter, and the SigenMate small-to-medium home battery storage solution, it covers the full spectrum of generation, storage, charging, and heating. This comprehensive setup drove a wave of orders, highlighted by a single SigenMate agreement exceeding 40,000 sets.

For large-scale applications, Sigenergy captured key European pipelines with SigenTerra, its utility-scale storage solution, alongside a high-power 506 kW utility PV inverter featuring 18 MPPTs. This combined solution is engineered to optimize grid friendliness and lifecycle value in complex terrains. Expanding its smart ecosystem boundaries further, Sigenergy also inked strategic agreements with multiple leading global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) providers.

This comprehensive portfolio of solutions is unified under Sigenergy's deepening "AI-in-All" strategy. Powered by SigenAgent, the industry's first full-scenario AI intelligent agent, the system evolves from basic data analysis to true goal understanding, strategic planning, and automated execution. Sigenergy delivers the automated, intelligent energy framework that modern grids demand, whether tailoring residential energy use based on weather and prices, optimizing C&I load management, or accelerating utility-scale fault diagnostics.

Moving forward, the company will leverage this Intersolar success to continuously integrate AI with renewable energy, empowering global households, enterprises, and utility projects with safer, smarter, and more efficient green energy solutions.

About Sigenergy Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (06656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded into photovoltaic (PV) generation, smart energy storage, and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging. Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product solutions to deliver safer, smarter, and more efficient energy choices for households and businesses worldwide.

Media enquiries: yangqing@sigenergy.com

For more information, please visit:www.sigenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/431ef35e-f4f6-441c-9739-f1c1a2e712b3


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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